Remy Gardner returns for Motegi MotoGP wild-card

Remy Gardner will make his third MotoGP appearance of the season, as a Yamaha wild-card at next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

The Australian is again stepping in for test rider Cal Crutchlow, having replaced injured factory rider Alex Rins at Sachsenring then Crutchlow during a wild-card at Silverstone.

Gardner, who races for Yamaha in WorldSBK, will be making his first Motegi appearance since his lone Tech3 KTM campaign in 2022.

“I am really excited to race in Japan, it's a country I always enjoyed visiting in Grand Prix racing, but to go to Japan and race for a Japanese manufacturer in MotoGP in front of the Japanese fans will be something special,” Gardner said.

“It is nice that, after Sachsenring and Silverstone, Yamaha have asked me to come back. They clearly feel that I bring something to the development programme, so hopefully we can have a productive weekend in Motegi too.

“It will be a busy period for me with five races in five weeks, but I ride bikes almost every weekend anyway, so it's nothing new for me!”

Gardner finished 19th at Sachsenring and 18th at Silverstone but Yamaha Factory Racing Test Team Leader Kazutoshi Seki emphasised that bike development is the priority.

"Bike development is at the heart of Yamaha's every move this year," Seki said. "The engineers are working very hard, and I am fully convinced that this wild-card entry will accelerate Yamaha's endeavours to develop prototype parts and increase bike performance.

“Remy Gardner has already successfully tested protype items for the M1 on two occasions earlier this year, so his prior experience makes him a logical choice in Cal Crutchlow's absence due to injury.”

Crutchlow has been sidelined by complications following right arm surgery, prompting Andrea Dovizioso to help with private testing.

Augusto Fernandez is also linked with a Yamaha test role for 2025.