Klasemen MotoGP 2024 setelah Grand Prix Australia di Phillip Island
Pembaruan Klasemen MotoGP 2024 setelah balapan Grand Prix Australia hari Minggu di Phillip Island, putaran ke-17 dari 20.
Klasemen MotoGP 2024 - Grand Prix Australia
|Pos
|Pembalap
|NAT
|Tim (Motor)
|Poin
|Selisih
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|424
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|404
|(-20)
|3
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|345
|(-79)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|331
|(-93)
|5
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|192
|(-232)
|6
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|181
|(-243)
|7
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|171
|(-253)
|8
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|151
|(-273)
|9
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|150
|(-274)
|10
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|136
|(-288)
|11
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|134
|(-290)
|12
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|125
|(-299)
|13
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|93
|(-331)
|14
|^1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|71
|(-353)
|15
|˅1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|71
|(-353)
|16
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|66
|(-358)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|40
|(-384)
|18
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|28
|(-396)
|19
|^1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|23
|(-401)
|20
|˅1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|21
|(-403)
|21
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|20
|(-404)
|22
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|12
|(-412)
|23
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|9
|(-415)
|24
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-417)
|25
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|2
|(-422)
Nama yang dicetak tebal = Pembalap masih dalam perebutan gelar matematis.
^X Rider telah meningkatkan posisi kejuaraan X.
= Pembalap mempunyai posisi juara yang sama dengan balapan sebelumnya.
˅X Rider telah kehilangan X posisi kejuaraan.
* Pemula