Klasemen MotoGP 2024 setelah Grand Prix Australia di Phillip Island

Pembaruan Klasemen MotoGP 2024 setelah balapan Grand Prix Australia hari Minggu di Phillip Island, putaran ke-17 dari 20.

Klasemen MotoGP 2024 - Grand Prix Australia

Pos PembalapNATTim (Motor)PoinSelisih
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)424 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)404(-20)
3=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)345(-79)
4=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)331(-93)
5=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)192(-232)
6=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*181(-243)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)171(-253)
8=Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)151(-273)
9=Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)150(-274)
10=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)136(-288)
11=Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)134(-290)
12=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)125(-299)
13=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)93(-331)
14^1Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)71(-353)
15˅1Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)71(-353)
16=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)66(-358)
17=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)40(-384)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)28(-396)
19^1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)23(-401)
20˅1Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)21(-403)
21=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)20(-404)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)12(-412)
23=Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)9(-415)
24=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-417)
25=Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)2(-422)

Nama yang dicetak tebal = Pembalap masih dalam perebutan gelar matematis.
^X Rider telah meningkatkan posisi kejuaraan X.
= Pembalap mempunyai posisi juara yang sama dengan balapan sebelumnya.
˅X Rider telah kehilangan X posisi kejuaraan.
* Pemula
 

