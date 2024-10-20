Australia: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 424 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 404 (-20) 3 = Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 345 (-79) 4 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 331 (-93) 5 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 192 (-232) 6 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 181 (-243) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 171 (-253) 8 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 151 (-273) 9 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 150 (-274) 10 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 136 (-288) 11 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 134 (-290) 12 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 125 (-299) 13 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 93 (-331) 14 ^1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 71 (-353) 15 ˅1 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 71 (-353) 16 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 66 (-358) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 40 (-384) 18 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 28 (-396) 19 ^1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 23 (-401) 20 ˅1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 21 (-403) 21 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 20 (-404) 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 12 (-412) 23 = Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 9 (-415) 24 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-417) 25 = Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) 2 (-422)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

