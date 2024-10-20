Australia: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Australian Grand Prix race at Phillip Island, round 17 of 20.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)424 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)404(-20)
3=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)345(-79)
4=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)331(-93)
5=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)192(-232)
6=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*181(-243)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)171(-253)
8=Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)151(-273)
9=Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)150(-274)
10=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)136(-288)
11=Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)134(-290)
12=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)125(-299)
13=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)93(-331)
14^1Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)71(-353)
15˅1Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)71(-353)
16=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)66(-358)
17=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)40(-384)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)28(-396)
19^1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)23(-401)
20˅1Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)21(-403)
21=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)20(-404)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)12(-412)
23=Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)9(-415)
24=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-417)
25=Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)2(-422)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

