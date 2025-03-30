Klasemen MotoGP 2025 setelah Grand Prix Amerika

Pembaruan klasemen MotoGP 2025 setelah Grand Prix Amerika di Circuit of The Americas, Austin, putaran ke-3 dari 22.

Alex Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
Alex Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA

Klasemen MotoGP 2025 - Grand Prix Amerika

Pos PembalapNATTimPoinSelisih
1^1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)87 
2˅1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)86(-1)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)75(-12)
4=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)55(-32)
5=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)44(-43)
6^2Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*25(-62)
7˅1Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)25(-62)
8^2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)24(-63)
9^2Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)20(-67)
10^4Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)19(-68)
11˅4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)19(-68)
12^3Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)16(-71)
13˅4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)16(-71)
14˅2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)16(-71)
15˅2Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)10(-77)
16=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)10(-77)
17=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)6(-81)
18^2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)5(-82)
19˅1Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*3(-84)
20N/AAugusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)3(-84)
21˅2Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)2(-85)
22N/ALorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)1(-86)

* Rookie

^X Pembalap naik X posisi di klasemen.
= Posisi pembalap sama seperti balapan sebelumnya.
˅X Pembalap turunX posisi di klasemen.

Derry Munikartono
Indonesian Editor

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Read More

