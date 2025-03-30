Klasemen MotoGP 2025 setelah Grand Prix Amerika
Pembaruan klasemen MotoGP 2025 setelah Grand Prix Amerika di Circuit of The Americas, Austin, putaran ke-3 dari 22.
Klasemen MotoGP 2025 - Grand Prix Amerika
|Pos
|Pembalap
|NAT
|Tim
|Poin
|Selisih
|1
|^1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|87
|2
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|86
|(-1)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|75
|(-12)
|4
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|55
|(-32)
|5
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|44
|(-43)
|6
|^2
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|25
|(-62)
|7
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|25
|(-62)
|8
|^2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|24
|(-63)
|9
|^2
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|20
|(-67)
|10
|^4
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|19
|(-68)
|11
|˅4
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|19
|(-68)
|12
|^3
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|16
|(-71)
|13
|˅4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|16
|(-71)
|14
|˅2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|16
|(-71)
|15
|˅2
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|10
|(-77)
|16
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|10
|(-77)
|17
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|6
|(-81)
|18
|^2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|5
|(-82)
|19
|˅1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|3
|(-84)
|20
|N/A
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-84)
|21
|˅2
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2
|(-85)
|22
|N/A
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|1
|(-86)
* Rookie
^X Pembalap naik X posisi di klasemen.
= Posisi pembalap sama seperti balapan sebelumnya.
˅X Pembalap turunX posisi di klasemen.