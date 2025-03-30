COTA, Austin: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's COTA Grand Prix race at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 22.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1^1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)87 
2˅1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)86(-1)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)75(-12)
4=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)55(-32)
5=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)44(-43)
6^2Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*25(-62)
7˅1Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)25(-62)
8^2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)24(-63)
9^2Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)20(-67)
10^4Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)19(-68)
11˅4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)19(-68)
12^3Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)16(-71)
13˅4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)16(-71)
14˅2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)16(-71)
15˅2Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)10(-77)
16=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)10(-77)
17=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)6(-81)
18^2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)5(-82)
19˅1Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*3(-84)
20N/AAugusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)3(-84)
21˅2Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)2(-85)
22N/ALorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)1(-86)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

