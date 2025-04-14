Klasemen MotoGP 2025 setelah Grand Prix Qatar di Lusail
Pembaruan klasemen MotoGP 2025 setelah balapan Grand Prix Qatar hari Minggu di Lusail, putaran ke-4 dari 22.
Klasemen MotoGP 2025 terbaru setelah Maverick Vinales kehilangan posisi kedua di MotoGP Qatar akibat penalti tekanan ban pasca balapan...
Klasemen MotoGP 2025 - Grand Prix Qatar
|Pos
|Rider
|NAT
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|123
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|106
|(-17)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|97
|(-26)
|4
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|78
|(-45)
|5
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|48
|(-75)
|6
|^2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|38
|(-85)
|7
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|32
|(-91)
|8
|^1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|30
|(-93)
|9
|˅3
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|29
|(-94)
|10
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|26
|(-97)
|11
|^3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|24
|(-99)
|12
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|22
|(-101)
|13
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|21
|(-102)
|14
|^3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|20
|(-103)
|15
|˅4
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|19
|(-104)
|16
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|14
|(-109)
|17
|˅2
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|10
|(-113)
|18
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|8
|(-115)
|19
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|5
|(-118)
|20
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-120)
|21
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2
|(-121)
|22
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|1
|(-122)
^X Pembalap naik X posisi di klasemen.
= Posisi pembalap di klasemen sama seperti balapan sebelumnya.
˅X Pembalap turun X posisi di klasemen.
* Rookie