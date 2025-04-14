Klasemen MotoGP 2025 setelah Grand Prix Qatar di Lusail

Pembaruan klasemen MotoGP 2025 setelah balapan Grand Prix Qatar hari Minggu di Lusail, putaran ke-4 dari 22.

Klasemen MotoGP 2025 terbaru setelah Maverick Vinales kehilangan posisi kedua di MotoGP Qatar akibat penalti tekanan ban pasca balapan...

Klasemen MotoGP 2025 - Grand Prix Qatar

Pos RiderNATTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)123 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)106(-17)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)97(-26)
4=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)78(-45)
5=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)48(-75)
6^2Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)38(-85)
7=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)32(-91)
8^1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)30(-93)
9˅3Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*29(-94)
10=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)26(-97)
11^3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)24(-99)
12=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)22(-101)
13=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)21(-102)
14^3Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*20(-103)
15˅4Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)19(-104)
16=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)14(-109)
17˅2Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)10(-113)
18=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)8(-115)
19=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)5(-118)
20=Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)3(-120)
21=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)2(-121)
22=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)1(-122)

^X Pembalap naik X posisi di klasemen.
= Posisi pembalap di klasemen sama seperti balapan sebelumnya.
˅X Pembalap turun X posisi di klasemen.
* Rookie

Derry Munikartono
Indonesian Editor

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

