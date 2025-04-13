Qatar: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix race at Lusail, round 4 of 22.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP

Latest MotoGP points after Maverick Vinales lost second place in the Qatar MotoGP due to a post-race tyre pressure penalty...

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)123 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)106(-17)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)97(-26)
4=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)78(-45)
5=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)48(-75)
6^2Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)38(-85)
7=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)32(-91)
8^1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)30(-93)
9˅3Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*29(-94)
10=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)26(-97)
11^3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)24(-99)
12=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)22(-101)
13=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)21(-102)
14^3Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*20(-103)
15˅4Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)19(-104)
16=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)14(-109)
17˅2Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)10(-113)
18=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)8(-115)
19=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)5(-118)
20=Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)3(-120)
21=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)2(-121)
22=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)1(-122)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

