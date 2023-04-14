Moto2 Amerika: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Austin

Avatar Derry Munikartono
14 Apr 2023
Pedro

Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Moto2 Amerika di Circuit of The Americas, Austin, putaran ketiga dari Kejuaraan Dunia Grand Prix musim 2023.

Hujan yang semakin deras membuat para pebalap masuk pit pada pertengahan FP2, untungnya kondisi membaik dan Pedro Acosta berhasil menorehkan laptime 2 menit 09,856 sebagai pembalap tercepat dari hari latihan Jumat untuk Moto2 Amerika.

Moto2 Amerika - Circuit of The Americas - Hasil Free Practice 2
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 9.856s
2Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 10.079s
3Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 10.130s
4Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 10.213s
5Jake DixonGBRAsterius GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)2m 10.343s
6Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 10.361s
7Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 10.362s
8Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 10.526s
9Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 10.560s
10Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 10.636s
11Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 10.654s
12Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 10.686s
13Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 10.769s
14Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 10.777s
15Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 10.856s
16Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 10.887s
17Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 10.959s
18Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 11.486s
19Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 11.675s
20Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 11.917s
21Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 11.964s
22Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 11.972s
23Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 12.110s
24Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 12.198s
25Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 12.267s
26Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 12.898s
27Izan GuevaraSPAAsterius GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)2m 13.103s
28Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 13.406s
29David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 14.933s
30Soichiro MinamimotoJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 16.352s
 