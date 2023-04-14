Moto2 Amerika: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Austin
Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Moto2 Amerika di Circuit of The Americas, Austin, putaran ketiga dari Kejuaraan Dunia Grand Prix musim 2023.
Hujan yang semakin deras membuat para pebalap masuk pit pada pertengahan FP2, untungnya kondisi membaik dan Pedro Acosta berhasil menorehkan laptime 2 menit 09,856 sebagai pembalap tercepat dari hari latihan Jumat untuk Moto2 Amerika.
|Moto2 Amerika - Circuit of The Americas - Hasil Free Practice 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.856s
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.079s
|3
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.130s
|4
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.213s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.343s
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.361s
|7
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.362s
|8
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.526s
|9
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.560s
|10
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.636s
|11
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.654s
|12
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 10.686s
|13
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 10.769s
|14
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.777s
|15
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.856s
|16
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.887s
|17
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.959s
|18
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.486s
|19
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.675s
|20
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.917s
|21
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.964s
|22
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.972s
|23
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 12.110s
|24
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.198s
|25
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.267s
|26
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.898s
|27
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|2m 13.103s
|28
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 13.406s
|29
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 14.933s
|30
|Soichiro Minamimoto
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 16.352s