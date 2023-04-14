Moto2 Amerika: Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Austin

Avatar Derry Munikartono
14 Apr 2023
Jake Dixon, helmet , Moto2 race, Argentina MotoGP, 02 April

Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Moto2 Amerika di Circuit of The Americas, Austin, putaran ketiga dari Kejuaraan Dunia Grand Prix musim 2023.

Jake Dixon jadi pembalap tercepat pada sesi latihan pertama Moto2 Amerika di Circuit of The Americas dengan laptime 2 menit 10,516 detik. Catatan waktu tersebut 0,009 detik lebih cepat dari Somkiat Chantra.

Moto2 Amerika - Circuit of The Americas - Hasil Free Practice 1
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Jake DixonGBRAsterius GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)2m 10.516s
2Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 10.525s
3Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 10.538s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 10.662s
5Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 10.678s
6Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 10.704s
7Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 10.753s
8Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 10.767s
9Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 10.774s
10Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 10.790s
11Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 10.964s
12Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 11.099s
13Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 11.275s
14Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 11.430s
15Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 11.715s
16Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 11.742s
17Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 11.931s
18Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 12.426s
19Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 12.576s
20Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 12.762s
21Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 12.767s
22Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 12.793s
23Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 12.876s
24Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 12.965s
25Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 13.213s
26Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 13.775s
27Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 15.656s
28Izan GuevaraSPAAsterius GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)2m 15.918s
29David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 18.139s
30Soichiro MinamimotoJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 18.700s
 