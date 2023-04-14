Moto2 Amerika: Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Austin
Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Moto2 Amerika di Circuit of The Americas, Austin, putaran ketiga dari Kejuaraan Dunia Grand Prix musim 2023.
Jake Dixon jadi pembalap tercepat pada sesi latihan pertama Moto2 Amerika di Circuit of The Americas dengan laptime 2 menit 10,516 detik. Catatan waktu tersebut 0,009 detik lebih cepat dari Somkiat Chantra.
|Moto2 Amerika - Circuit of The Americas - Hasil Free Practice 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.516s
|2
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.525s
|3
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.538s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.662s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 10.678s
|6
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.704s
|7
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.753s
|8
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 10.767s
|9
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.774s
|10
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.790s
|11
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.964s
|12
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.099s
|13
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.275s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.430s
|15
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.715s
|16
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.742s
|17
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.931s
|18
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.426s
|19
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.576s
|20
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 12.762s
|21
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.767s
|22
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.793s
|23
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.876s
|24
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.965s
|25
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 13.213s
|26
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 13.775s
|27
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 15.656s
|28
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|2m 15.918s
|29
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 18.139s
|30
|Soichiro Minamimoto
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 18.700s