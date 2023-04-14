2023 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix, Austin - Friday Practice Results

14 Apr 2023
Pedro

Friday Practice results from the 2023 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix at COTA in Austin, Texas.

2023 Moto2 Austin - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 9.856s
2Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 10.079s
3Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 10.130s
4Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 10.213s
5Jake DixonGBRAsterius GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)2m 10.343s
6Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 10.361s
7Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 10.362s
8Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 10.526s
9Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 10.560s
10Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 10.636s
11Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 10.654s
12Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 10.686s
13Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 10.769s
14Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 10.777s
15Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 10.856s
16Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 10.887s
17Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 10.959s
18Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 11.486s
19Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 11.675s
20Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 11.917s
21Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 11.964s
22Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 11.972s
23Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 12.110s
24Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 12.198s
25Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 12.267s
26Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 12.898s
27Izan GuevaraSPAAsterius GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)2m 13.103s
28Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 13.406s
29David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 14.933s
30Soichiro MinamimotoJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 16.352s

Increasing rain sent riders into the pits at the halfway stage of FP2 before conditions improved again and Pedro Acosta went on to set the best lap of the day.

2023 Moto2 Austin - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Jake DixonGBRAsterius GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)2m 10.516s
2Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 10.525s
3Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 10.538s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 10.662s
5Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 10.678s
6Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 10.704s
7Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 10.753s
8Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 10.767s
9Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 10.774s
10Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 10.790s
11Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 10.964s
12Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 11.099s
13Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 11.275s
14Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 11.430s
15Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 11.715s
16Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 11.742s
17Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 11.931s
18Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 12.426s
19Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 12.576s
20Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 12.762s
21Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 12.767s
22Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 12.793s
23Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 12.876s
24Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 12.965s
25Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 13.213s
26Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 13.775s
27Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 15.656s
28Izan GuevaraSPAAsterius GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)2m 15.918s
29David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 18.139s
30Soichiro MinamimotoJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 18.700s

