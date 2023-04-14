2023 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix, Austin - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2023 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix at COTA in Austin, Texas.
|2023 Moto2 Austin - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.856s
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.079s
|3
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.130s
|4
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.213s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.343s
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.361s
|7
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.362s
|8
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.526s
|9
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.560s
|10
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.636s
|11
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.654s
|12
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 10.686s
|13
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 10.769s
|14
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.777s
|15
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.856s
|16
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.887s
|17
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.959s
|18
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.486s
|19
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.675s
|20
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.917s
|21
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.964s
|22
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.972s
|23
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 12.110s
|24
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.198s
|25
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.267s
|26
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.898s
|27
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|2m 13.103s
|28
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 13.406s
|29
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 14.933s
|30
|Soichiro Minamimoto
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 16.352s
Increasing rain sent riders into the pits at the halfway stage of FP2 before conditions improved again and Pedro Acosta went on to set the best lap of the day.
|2023 Moto2 Austin - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.516s
|2
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.525s
|3
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.538s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.662s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 10.678s
|6
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.704s
|7
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.753s
|8
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 10.767s
|9
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.774s
|10
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.790s
|11
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.964s
|12
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.099s
|13
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.275s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.430s
|15
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.715s
|16
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.742s
|17
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.931s
|18
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.426s
|19
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.576s
|20
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 12.762s
|21
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.767s
|22
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.793s
|23
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.876s
|24
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.965s
|25
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 13.213s
|26
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 13.775s
|27
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 15.656s
|28
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|2m 15.918s
|29
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 18.139s
|30
|Soichiro Minamimoto
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 18.700s