2023 Moto2 Austin - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 9.856s 2 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 10.079s 3 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 2m 10.130s 4 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 10.213s 5 Jake Dixon GBR Asterius GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 2m 10.343s 6 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 10.361s 7 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 10.362s 8 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 10.526s 9 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 10.560s 10 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 10.636s 11 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 10.654s 12 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 2m 10.686s 13 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 2m 10.769s 14 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 2m 10.777s 15 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 2m 10.856s 16 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 10.887s 17 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 10.959s 18 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 11.486s 19 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 11.675s 20 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 2m 11.917s 21 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 2m 11.964s 22 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 11.972s 23 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 2m 12.110s 24 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 12.198s 25 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 2m 12.267s 26 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 12.898s 27 Izan Guevara SPA Asterius GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 2m 13.103s 28 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 2m 13.406s 29 David Sanchis SPA Forward Team (Forward) 2m 14.933s 30 Soichiro Minamimoto JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 2m 16.352s

Increasing rain sent riders into the pits at the halfway stage of FP2 before conditions improved again and Pedro Acosta went on to set the best lap of the day.