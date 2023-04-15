2023 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix, Austin - Practice (3) Results
Free Practice (3) results from the 2023 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix at COTA in Austin, Texas.
|2023 Moto2 Austin - Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.385s
|2
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.539s
|3
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.736s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.751s
|5
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.825s
|6
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.931s
|7
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.010s
|8
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.013s
|9
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.057s
|10
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.093s
|11
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.122s
|12
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.365s
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.486s
|14
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.490s
|15
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.502s
|16
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.690s
|17
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.036s
|18
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.191s
|19
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.257s
|20
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.520s
|21
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 11.533s
|22
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.599s
|23
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.050s
|24
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.145s
|25
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.224s
|26
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.500s
|27
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 13.231s
|28
|Soichiro Minamimoto
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 14.824s
|29
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|No Time
|30
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|No Time
Speed Up riders Fermin Aldeguer and Alonso Lopez both fell at the start of the session after being caught out by the damp track.
Aldeguer speared sideways when his rear tyre kicked out on the exit of turn 1 - sending him into an unprotected armco barrier - with Lopez falling at Turn 2. Both walked away although Aldeguer, whose helmet visor was ripped off, looked to be in some pain. Neither rider set a lap time.
Somkiat Chantra, Sam Lowes, Darryn Binder and Albert Arenas were among the others to fall during the session, which ended with conditions good enough for some riders to set their best laps of the weekend so far.