2023 Moto2 Austin - Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 9.385s 2 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 9.539s 3 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 9.736s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 9.751s 5 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 2m 9.825s 6 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 2m 9.931s 7 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 10.010s 8 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 10.013s 9 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 10.057s 10 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 2m 10.093s 11 Jake Dixon GBR Asterius GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 2m 10.122s 12 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 10.365s 13 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 10.486s 14 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 10.490s 15 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 10.502s 16 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 10.690s 17 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 2m 11.036s 18 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 11.191s 19 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 11.257s 20 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 11.520s 21 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 2m 11.533s 22 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 2m 11.599s 23 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 12.050s 24 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 2m 12.145s 25 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 2m 12.224s 26 Izan Guevara SPA Asterius GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 2m 12.500s 27 David Sanchis SPA Forward Team (Forward) 2m 13.231s 28 Soichiro Minamimoto JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 2m 14.824s 29 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) No Time 30 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) No Time

Speed Up riders Fermin Aldeguer and Alonso Lopez both fell at the start of the session after being caught out by the damp track.

Aldeguer speared sideways when his rear tyre kicked out on the exit of turn 1 - sending him into an unprotected armco barrier - with Lopez falling at Turn 2. Both walked away although Aldeguer, whose helmet visor was ripped off, looked to be in some pain. Neither rider set a lap time.

Somkiat Chantra, Sam Lowes, Darryn Binder and Albert Arenas were among the others to fall during the session, which ended with conditions good enough for some riders to set their best laps of the weekend so far.