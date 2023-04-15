2023 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix, Austin - Practice (3) Results

15 Apr 2023
Filip Salac , Moto2, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 14 April

Free Practice (3) results from the 2023 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix at COTA in Austin, Texas.

2023 Moto2 Austin - Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 9.385s
2Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 9.539s
3Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 9.736s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 9.751s
5Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 9.825s
6Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 9.931s
7Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 10.010s
8Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 10.013s
9Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 10.057s
10Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 10.093s
11Jake DixonGBRAsterius GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)2m 10.122s
12Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 10.365s
13Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 10.486s
14Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 10.490s
15Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 10.502s
16Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 10.690s
17Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 11.036s
18Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 11.191s
19Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 11.257s
20Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 11.520s
21Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 11.533s
22Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 11.599s
23Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 12.050s
24Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 12.145s
25Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 12.224s
26Izan GuevaraSPAAsterius GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)2m 12.500s
27David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 13.231s
28Soichiro MinamimotoJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 14.824s
29Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)No Time
30Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)No Time

Speed Up riders Fermin Aldeguer and Alonso Lopez both fell at the start of the session after being caught out by the damp track.

Aldeguer speared sideways when his rear tyre kicked out on the exit of turn 1 - sending him into an unprotected armco barrier - with Lopez falling at Turn 2. Both walked away although Aldeguer, whose helmet visor was ripped off, looked to be in some pain. Neither rider set a lap time.

Somkiat Chantra, Sam Lowes, Darryn Binder and Albert Arenas were among the others to fall during the session, which ended with conditions good enough for some riders to set their best laps of the weekend so far.

