2023 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix, Austin - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2023 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix at COTA in Austin, Texas.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.432s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.452s
|3
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.548s
|4
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.589s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 9.751s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.752s
|7
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.815s
|8
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.862s
|9
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.927s
|10
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.996s
|11
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 10.153s
|12
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.157s
|13
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.411s
|14
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.426s
|15
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.445s
|16
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.546s
|17
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.033s
|18
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|19
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.045s
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.056s
|21
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 10.057s
|22
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 10.283s
|23
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.643s
|24
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.715s
|25
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.863s
|26
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.008s
|27
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.077s
|28
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.203s
|29
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 11.510s
|30
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.530s
|31
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.873s
|32
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 12.783s
|33
|Soichiro Minamimoto
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 14.058s