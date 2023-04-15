2023 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix, Austin - Qualifying Results

Peter McLaren's picture
15 Apr 2023
Celestino Vietti, Moto2, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 14 April

Qualifying results from the 2023 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix at COTA in Austin, Texas.

2023 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix, Austin - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 9.432s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 9.452s
3Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 9.548s
4Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 9.589s
5Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 9.751s
6Jake DixonGBRAsterius GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)2m 9.752s
7Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 9.815s
8Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 9.862s
9Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 9.927s
10Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 9.996s
11Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 10.153s
12Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 10.157s
13Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 10.411s
14Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 10.426s
15Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 10.445s
16Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 10.546s
17Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 11.033s
18Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)No Time
19Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 10.045s
20Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 10.056s
21Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 10.057s
22Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 10.283s
23Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 10.643s
24Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 10.715s
25Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 10.863s
26Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 11.008s
27Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 11.077s
28Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 11.203s
29Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 11.510s
30Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 11.530s
31Izan GuevaraSPAAsterius GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)2m 11.873s
32David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 12.783s
33Soichiro MinamimotoJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 14.058s

Is MotoGP Chasing The American Dream like F1? | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP.84

 