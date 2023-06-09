Moto2 Italia: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Sirkuit Mugello

9 Jun 2023
Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Moto2 Italia di Sirkuit Mugello, putaran kelima dari Kejuaraan Dunia Grand Prix musim 2023.

Pedro Acosta menguasai latihan Jumat Moto2 Italia dengan kembali tercepat pada sesi Free Practice 2, meskipun dengan waktu yang sedikit lebih lambat dari sesi pagi.

Sesi latihan siang juga sempat diinterupsi bendera merah untuk memindahkan sepeda Rory Skinner yang jatuh dari tengah lintasan, untungnya Skinner pergi tanpa cedera.

moto2 italia - mugello - hasil free practice 2
PosPEMBALAPNatTIMMOTORLAPTIME
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 51.170s
2Alonso LopezSPAMB Conveyors SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 51.406s
3Jake DixonGBRAutosolar GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 51.708s
4Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 51.730s
5Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 51.850s
6Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 51.884s
7Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 51.913s
8Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 51.940s
9Fermín AldeguerSPAMB Conveyors SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 51.949s
10Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.023s
11Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 52.028s
12Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 52.035s
13Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 52.120s
14Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 52.134s
15Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 52.179s
16Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.321s
17Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 52.346s
18Mattia PasiniITAFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 52.423s
19Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 52.426s
20Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 52.565s
21Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 52.655s
22Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 52.825s
23Izan GuevaraSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 52.865s
24Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 52.939s
25Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 53.047s
26Sean Dylan KellyUSAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 53.386s
27Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 53.526s
28Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 54.259s
29Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 54.424s
30Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAForward Team(Forward)1m 54.469s
31Kasma DanielMALCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 55.593s