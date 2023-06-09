Moto2 Italia: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Sirkuit Mugello
Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Moto2 Italia di Sirkuit Mugello, putaran kelima dari Kejuaraan Dunia Grand Prix musim 2023.
Pedro Acosta menguasai latihan Jumat Moto2 Italia dengan kembali tercepat pada sesi Free Practice 2, meskipun dengan waktu yang sedikit lebih lambat dari sesi pagi.
Sesi latihan siang juga sempat diinterupsi bendera merah untuk memindahkan sepeda Rory Skinner yang jatuh dari tengah lintasan, untungnya Skinner pergi tanpa cedera.
|moto2 italia - mugello - hasil free practice 2
|Pos
|PEMBALAP
|Nat
|TIM
|MOTOR
|LAPTIME
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.170s
|2
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 51.406s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.708s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.730s
|5
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.850s
|6
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.884s
|7
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.913s
|8
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.940s
|9
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 51.949s
|10
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.023s
|11
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.028s
|12
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.035s
|13
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.120s
|14
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.134s
|15
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.179s
|16
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.321s
|17
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.346s
|18
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.423s
|19
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.426s
|20
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.565s
|21
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.655s
|22
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.825s
|23
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.865s
|24
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.939s
|25
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 53.047s
|26
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.386s
|27
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.526s
|28
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.259s
|29
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.424s
|30
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 54.469s
|31
|Kasma Daniel
|MAL
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 55.593s