Moto2 Italia: Hasil Free Practice 3 dari Sirkuit Mugello

Derry Munikartono
10 Jun 2023
Pedro Acosta, Moto2, Italian MotoGP, 9 June

Hasil Free Practice 3 dari Moto2 Italia di Sirkuit Mugello, putaran kelima dari Kejuaraan Dunia Grand Prix musim 2023.

moto2 italia - mugello - hasil free practice 3
PosPEMBALAPNatTIMMOTORLAPTIME
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 50.514s
2Fermín AldeguerSPAMB Conveyors SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 50.706s
3Jake DixonGBRAutosolar GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 50.774s
4Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 50.917s
5Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 50.939s
6Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 51.084s
7Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 51.088s
8Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 51.100s
9Alonso LopezSPAMB Conveyors SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 51.154s
10Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 51.239s
11Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 51.282s
12Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 51.399s
13Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 51.442s
14Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 51.499s
15Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 51.620s
16Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 51.672s
17Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 51.698s
18Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 51.751s
19Mattia PasiniITAFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 51.787s
20Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 51.787s
21Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 51.801s
22Sean Dylan KellyUSAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 52.123s
23Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 52.170s
24Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 52.248s
25Izan GuevaraSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 52.333s
26Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 52.619s
27Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 52.757s
28Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAForward Team(Forward)1m 53.439s
29Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 53.910s
30Kasma DanielMALCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 54.918s
31Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 55.042s