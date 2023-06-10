2023 Italian Moto2 Grand Prix, Mugello - Practice (3) Results
Practice (3) results from the 2023 Italian Moto2 Grand Prix at Mugello.
|2023 Moto2 Mugello - Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.514s
|2
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 50.706s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.774s
|4
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.917s
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.939s
|6
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.084s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.088s
|8
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.100s
|9
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 51.154s
|10
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.239s
|11
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.282s
|12
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.399s
|13
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.442s
|14
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.499s
|15
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.620s
|16
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.672s
|17
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.698s
|18
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.751s
|19
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.787s
|20
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.787s
|21
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.801s
|22
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.123s
|23
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.170s
|24
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.248s
|25
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.333s
|26
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 52.619s
|27
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.757s
|28
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 53.439s
|29
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.910s
|30
|Kasma Daniel
|MAL
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.918s
|31
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 55.042s