2023 Italian Moto2 Grand Prix, Mugello - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2023 Italian Moto2 Grand Prix at Mugello.
|2023 Moto2 Mugello - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.928s
|2
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.124s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 51.193s
|4
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 51.246s
|5
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.365s
|6
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.627s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.814s
|8
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.830s
|9
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.873s
|10
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.877s
|11
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.896s
|12
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.959s
|13
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.961s
|14
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.993s
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.041s
|16
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.142s
|17
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.191s
|18
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.289s
|19
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.391s
|20
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.464s
|21
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.523s
|22
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.747s
|23
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.808s
|24
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 53.462s
|25
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.512s
|26
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.563s
|27
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.662s
|28
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.352s
|29
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 55.113s
|30
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 55.159s
|31
|Kasma Daniel
|MAL
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 55.240s