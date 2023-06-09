Moto2 Italia: Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Sirkuit Mugello

9 Jun 2023
Pedro Acosta, Moto2, French MotoGP, 13 May

Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Moto2 Italia di Sirkuit Mugello, putaran kelima dari Kejuaraan Dunia Grand Prix musim 2023.

Pedro Acosta memimpin sesi latihan pertama untuk Moto2 Italia di Sirkuit Mugello, mencatatkan laptime 1 menit 50,928 detik.

Posisi kedua ditempati oleh Celestino Vietti dari Fantic Racing, dengan Alonso Lopez, Fermin Aldeguer dan Mattia Passini melengkapi lima besar.

MOTO2 ITALIA - MUGELLO - HASIL FREE PRACTICE 1
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 50.928s
2Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 51.124s
3Alonso LopezSPAMB Conveyors SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 51.193s
4Fermín AldeguerSPAMB Conveyors SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 51.246s
5Mattia PasiniITAFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 51.365s
6Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 51.627s
7Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 51.814s
8Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 51.830s
9Jake DixonGBRAutosolar GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 51.873s
10Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 51.877s
11Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 51.896s
12Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 51.959s
13Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 51.961s
14Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 51.993s
15Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 52.041s
16Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 52.142s
17Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 52.191s
18Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 52.289s
19Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 52.391s
20Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 52.464s
21Izan GuevaraSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 52.523s
22Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 52.747s
23Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 52.808s
24Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 53.462s
25Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 53.512s
26Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 53.563s
27Sean Dylan KellyUSAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 53.662s
28Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 54.352s
29Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAForward Team(Forward)1m 55.113s
30Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 55.159s
31Kasma DanielMALCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 55.240s