2023 Italian Moto2 Grand Prix, Mugello - Qualifying Results

Peter McLaren's picture
10 Jun 2023
Aron Canet, Moto2, Italian MotoGP, 9 June

Qualifying results from the 2023 Italian Moto2 Grand Prix at Mugello.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 50.796s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 50.955s
3Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 50.958s
4Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 51.008s
5Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 51.026s
6Jake DixonGBRAutosolar GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 51.038s
7Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 51.097s
8Fermín AldeguerSPAMB Conveyors SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 51.129s
9Alonso LopezSPAMB Conveyors SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 51.145s
10Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 51.245s
11Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 51.325s
12Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 51.519s
13Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 51.582s
14Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 51.696s
15Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 51.737s
16Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 51.748s
17Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 51.824s
18Mattia PasiniITAFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 52.237s
19Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 51.741s
20Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 51.975s
21Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 51.979s
22Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 51.983s
23Sean Dylan KellyUSAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 52.202s
24Izan GuevaraSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 52.280s
25Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 52.334s
26Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 52.356s
27Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 52.722s
28Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 53.172s
29Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAForward Team(Forward)1m 53.489s
30Kasma DanielMALCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46 M(Kalex)1m 54.277s

Aron Canet takes Moto2 pole position at Mugello, but a subsequent crash means he is taken to the medical centre for checks.