2023 Italian Moto2 Grand Prix, Mugello - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 50.796s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 50.955s 3 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 50.958s 4 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 51.008s 5 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 51.026s 6 Jake Dixon GBR Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 1m 51.038s 7 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 51.097s 8 Fermín Aldeguer SPA MB Conveyors SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 51.129s 9 Alonso Lopez SPA MB Conveyors SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 51.145s 10 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 51.245s 11 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 51.325s 12 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 51.519s 13 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 51.582s 14 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 51.696s 15 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 51.737s 16 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 51.748s 17 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 51.824s 18 Mattia Pasini ITA Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 52.237s 19 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 51.741s 20 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 51.975s 21 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 51.979s 22 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 51.983s 23 Sean Dylan Kelly USA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 1m 52.202s 24 Izan Guevara SPA Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 1m 52.280s 25 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 52.334s 26 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 52.356s 27 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 52.722s 28 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 53.172s 29 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 53.489s 30 Kasma Daniel MAL Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 M (Kalex) 1m 54.277s

Aron Canet takes Moto2 pole position at Mugello, but a subsequent crash means he is taken to the medical centre for checks.