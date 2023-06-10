2023 Italian Moto2 Grand Prix, Mugello - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2023 Italian Moto2 Grand Prix at Mugello.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.796s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.955s
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.958s
|4
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.008s
|5
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.026s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.038s
|7
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.097s
|8
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 51.129s
|9
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 51.145s
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.245s
|11
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.325s
|12
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.519s
|13
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.582s
|14
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.696s
|15
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.737s
|16
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.748s
|17
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.824s
|18
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.237s
|19
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.741s
|20
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.975s
|21
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.979s
|22
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.983s
|23
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.202s
|24
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.280s
|25
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.334s
|26
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.356s
|27
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 52.722s
|28
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.172s
|29
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 53.489s
|30
|Kasma Daniel
|MAL
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 M
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.277s
Aron Canet takes Moto2 pole position at Mugello, but a subsequent crash means he is taken to the medical centre for checks.