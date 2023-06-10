Italian Moto2: Canet secures pole in Mugello despite fall

Aron Canet pushed hard trying to improve and was sent flying but with late progess hard to come by he held on to pole in qualifying for the Italain Moto2 grand prix at Mugello, round six of the championship.

His spill came with six minutes of the session remaining as he exited the corner at turn three, but the Pons Wegow Los40 rider benefitted from the majority of fast laps coming at the start of the track time, holding pole with a best of 1m 50.796s.

Canet also took pole in Italy in 2022. Nobody could match the Spaniard in the third sector, where he made most of his advantage.

Second went to Pedro Acosta on the Red Bull KTM, a constant near the top of the timesheets. After losing the title lead to Tony Arbolino in France he holds a big advantage over his main title rival on the grid, off the pace all weekend after an early off, with only a late surge in P3 preventing him from a Q1 appearance, the Italian will line up tenth.

Acosta arrived in qualifying as the form man, having won the race in 2022 he topped all the practice sessions, pushed hard in P3 to score a new lap record - 1m 50.514s.

Sam Lowes secured another front row performance with his best lap, which came in the last flurry of fast runs around the half way point, taking him to third for Elf Marc VDS.

Joe Roberts, a podium finisher in last year’s race, came through Q1 and kept his momentum going for fourth on his Italtrans bike.

Filip Salac continued his strong run of form with a fifth in qaulifying, backing up his first dry weather podium last race in France as the Gresini rider goes from strength to strength.

Aspar's Jake Dixon set the sixth best time, and although Celestino Vietti looked set to improve as the chequered flag waved -with two red sectors at the beginning of the lap - he faded to remain seventh for Fantic Racing.

Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors Speed Up)will fill eighth, his Boscoscuro riding teammate Alonso Lopez was the only rider to make late gains, from eleventh to ninth, with Arbolino (Elf MArc VDS)completing the top ten.

Ai Ogur was the only other rider to suffer a crashin the session, which saw him unable to stop his tumble dwon the timesheets from an early first after coming trhough Q1, placing 14th at the flag.

Mattia Pasini with a lack of track time was the last of the Q2 riders in 18th.



What happened in Q1?

Joe Roberts left it late to progress with the top time, he was joined in Q2 by Ai Ogura, jeremy Alcoba and Darryn Binder, with the japanese rider returning to thepits, happy with his status in the closing minutes.

Barry Baltus just missed out on moving up in fifth, so starts 19th for Fieten Olie Racing.

Dennis Foggia couldn’t compete with his old Moto3 rival on home soil, Sergio Garcia, last years lightweight winner, was straight to Q2 (for 16th) while he starts 21st. Izan Guevara is an even more distant 24th.



Injuries and replacements

Rory Skinner had a review before qualifying, owing to pain in his leg following the P3 incident where he was the unfortunate recipient of Jeremy Alcoba’s fall as he attempted an overtake. The former BSB rider took no part in the rest of the race weekend due to his injuries.

Lorenzo Dalla Porta has mutually left the Pertamina MAndalika SAG team, they have brought in Taiga Hada to fill his seat.

Dalla Porta (28th)remains in the paddock, he instantly found work at Forward, filling in for Alex Escrig who continues his recover from his shoulder injury picked up just before the start of the season in March.

Kohta Nozane (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Caamp) also remains out, he has Kasma Daniel(29th) filling in.

Pasini is the only other change as he wildcards at Mugello.