Tes Moto2 Portimao: Laptime dari Hari Minggu
Hasil lengkap dari hari ketiga dan terakhir tes Moto2 Portimao jelang musim balap 2023.
Pedro Acosta memimpin timesheets gabungan pada tes Moto2 Portimao yang menutup rangkaian pengujian menuju musim 2023.
Pebalap Red Bull KTM Ajo itu membukukan laptime 1 menit 41,907 detik di sesi pembukaan hari Minggu, dengan Fermin Aldeguer dari Boscoscuro hanya 0,070 detik di belakang dan satu-satunya pebalap lain yang mencatat waktu di bawah 1 menit 42 detik.
Kalah cepat dari Aron Canet pada hari pertama, Acosta menjadi yang tercepat pada hari kedua, kemudian tetap menjadi yang teratas selama dua dari tiga sesi Minggu.
Pembalap Marc VDS Tony Arbolino dan Sam Lowes menduduki puncak Sesi 3, ketika hanya 14 pembalap yang menetapkan waktu.
Aksi trek terjadi antara pukul 09.30 dan 17.30, dari Jumat hingga Minggu, dengan tiga sesi per hari.
Aron Canet tercepat pada hari pertama, dengan Acosta kemudian memotong lap terbaik menjadi 1m 42,234 detik pada hari kedua.
Runner-up musim 2022 Ai Ogura absen setelah cedera tangannya dalam kecelakaan latihan motorcross dan diragukan tampil di pembuka musim, di sirkuit yang sama, akhir pekan depan.
|tes moto2 portimao - minggu (hasil sesi 3)
|Pos
|pembalap
|Nat
|tim
|motor
|laptime
|1
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.454s
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.738s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.780s
|4
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.881s
|5
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.933s
|6
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 43.095s
|7
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.327s
|8
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.427s
|9
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.581s
|10
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.059s
|11
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.079s
|12
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 44.938s
|13
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.088s
|14
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.716s
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|No Time
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|No Time
|tes moto2 portimao - minggu (hasil sesi 2)
|Pos
|pembalap
|Nat
|tim
|motor
|laptime
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.042s
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.281s
|3
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.290s
|4
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.334s
|5
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 42.360s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.487s
|7
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.576s
|8
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.636s
|9
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.682s
|10
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.693s
|11
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.871s
|12
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 42.893s
|13
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.006s
|14
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.076s
|15
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.098s
|16
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.121s
|17
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.185s
|18
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.186s
|19
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.442s
|20
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.631s
|21
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.795s
|22
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.859s
|23
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.907s
|24
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 44.231s
|25
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.362s
|26
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.816s
|27
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|28
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|29
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|No Time
|tes moto2 portimao - minggu (hasil sesi 1)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.907s
|2
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 41.979s
|3
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.091s
|4
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.275s
|5
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.449s
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.625s
|7
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.660s
|8
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.680s
|9
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.714s
|10
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.782s
|11
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 42.882s
|12
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.977s
|13
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 43.036s
|14
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.116s
|15
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.150s
|16
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.158s
|17
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.203s
|18
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.207s
|19
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.300s
|20
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.491s
|21
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.555s
|22
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.804s
|23
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.819s
|24
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.095s
|25
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.145s
|26
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.576s
|27
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.584s
|28
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 44.862s
|29
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.102s
Lap tercepat hari ke-2:
Pedro Acosta SPA Kalex 1m 42.234s (Sesi 3)
Lap Hari 1 Tercepat:
Aron Canet SPA Kalex 1m 42.681s (Sesi 2)
Catatan lap Portimao Moto2:
Putaran terbaik:
Remy Gardner AUS Kalex 1m 42.447s (2021)
Putaran balapan tercepat:
Remy Gardner AUS Kalex 1m 42.504s (2020)