2023 Portimao Moto2 Test results - Day 3 lap times, Sunday
Lap times from the third and final day of the Official 2023 Portimao Moto2 test.
Pedro Acosta heads the combined timesheets as Official Moto2 pre-season testing comes to a close at Portimao.
The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider set a test best of 1m 41.907s in the opening Sunday session, with Boscoscuro's Fermin Aldeguer just 0.070s behind and the only other rider to break the 1m 42s barrier.
After being outpaced by Aron Canet on day one, Acosta was quickest on day two, then remained on top for two of the three Sunday sessions. Marc VDS riders Tony Arbolino and Sam Lowes topped Session 3, when only 14 riders set a time.
Track action took place between 9:30am and 5:30pm, from Friday to Sunday, with three sessions per day.
Aron Canet was quickest on day one, with Acosta then cutting the best lap down to a 1m 42.234s on day two.
Reigning title runner-up Ai Ogura was absent after injuring his hand in a motocross training accident and is in doubt for the season-opener, at the same circuit, next weekend.
2023 Portimao Moto2 test times, Sunday - Session 3
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.454s
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.738s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.780s
|4
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.881s
|5
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.933s
|6
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 43.095s
|7
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.327s
|8
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.427s
|9
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.581s
|10
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.059s
|11
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.079s
|12
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 44.938s
|13
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.088s
|14
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.716s
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|No Time
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|No Time
2023 Portimao Moto2 test times, Sunday - Session 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.042s
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.281s
|3
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.290s
|4
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.334s
|5
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 42.360s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.487s
|7
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.576s
|8
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.636s
|9
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.682s
|10
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.693s
|11
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.871s
|12
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 42.893s
|13
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.006s
|14
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.076s
|15
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.098s
|16
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.121s
|17
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.185s
|18
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.186s
|19
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.442s
|20
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.631s
|21
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.795s
|22
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.859s
|23
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.907s
|24
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 44.231s
|25
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.362s
|26
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.816s
|27
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|28
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|29
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|No Time
2023 Portimao Moto2 test times, Sunday - Session 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.907s
|2
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 41.979s
|3
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.091s
|4
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.275s
|5
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.449s
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.625s
|7
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.660s
|8
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.680s
|9
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.714s
|10
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.782s
|11
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 42.882s
|12
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.977s
|13
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 43.036s
|14
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.116s
|15
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.150s
|16
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.158s
|17
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.203s
|18
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.207s
|19
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.300s
|20
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.491s
|21
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.555s
|22
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.804s
|23
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.819s
|24
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.095s
|25
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.145s
|26
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.576s
|27
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.584s
|28
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 44.862s
|29
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.102s
Fastest Day 2 lap:
Pedro Acosta SPA Kalex 1m 42.234s (Session 3)
Fastest Day 1 lap:
Aron Canet SPA Kalex 1m 42.681s (Session 2)
Portimao Moto2 lap records:
Best lap:
Remy Gardner AUS Kalex 1m 42.447s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Remy Gardner AUS Kalex 1m 42.504s (2020)