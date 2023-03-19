Pedro Acosta heads the combined timesheets as Official Moto2 pre-season testing comes to a close at Portimao.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider set a test best of 1m 41.907s in the opening Sunday session, with Boscoscuro's Fermin Aldeguer just 0.070s behind and the only other rider to break the 1m 42s barrier.

After being outpaced by Aron Canet on day one, Acosta was quickest on day two, then remained on top for two of the three Sunday sessions. Marc VDS riders Tony Arbolino and Sam Lowes topped Session 3, when only 14 riders set a time.

Track action took place between 9:30am and 5:30pm, from Friday to Sunday, with three sessions per day.

Aron Canet was quickest on day one, with Acosta then cutting the best lap down to a 1m 42.234s on day two.

Reigning title runner-up Ai Ogura was absent after injuring his hand in a motocross training accident and is in doubt for the season-opener, at the same circuit, next weekend.

Bastianini Will Cause Problems For Bagnaia | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP80 Video of Bastianini Will Cause Problems For Bagnaia | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP80

2023 Portimao Moto2 test times, Sunday - Session 3 Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.454s 2 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.738s 3 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 42.780s 4 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 42.881s 5 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 42.933s 6 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 43.095s 7 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 43.327s 8 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 43.427s 9 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 43.581s 10 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 44.059s 11 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 44.079s 12 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 44.938s 13 Kohta Nozane JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 45.088s 14 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 1m 46.716s Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) No Time Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) No Time Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) No Time Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) No Time Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) No Time Izan Guevara SPA GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) No Time Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) No Time Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) No Time Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) No Time Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) No Time Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) No Time Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) No Time Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) No Time Jake Dixon GBR GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) No Time David Sanchis SPA Forward Team (Forward) No Time

2023 Portimao Moto2 test times, Sunday - Session 2 Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 42.042s 2 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.281s 3 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.290s 4 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 42.334s 5 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 42.360s 6 Jake Dixon GBR GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 42.487s 7 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 42.576s 8 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 42.636s 9 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 42.682s 10 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 42.693s 11 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 42.871s 12 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 42.893s 13 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 43.006s 14 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 43.076s 15 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 43.098s 16 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 43.121s 17 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 43.185s 18 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 43.186s 19 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 43.442s 20 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 43.631s 21 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 43.795s 22 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 43.859s 23 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 1m 43.907s 24 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 44.231s 25 Kohta Nozane JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 44.362s 26 Izan Guevara SPA GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 44.816s 27 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) No Time 28 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) No Time 29 David Sanchis SPA Forward Team (Forward) No Time

2023 Portimao Moto2 test times, Sunday - Session 1 Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 41.907s 2 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 41.979s 3 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 42.091s 4 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 42.275s 5 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 42.449s 6 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.625s 7 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 42.660s 8 Jake Dixon GBR GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 42.680s 9 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 42.714s 10 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 42.782s 11 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 42.882s 12 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 42.977s 13 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 43.036s 14 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 43.116s 15 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 43.150s 16 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.158s 17 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 43.203s 18 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.207s 19 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.300s 20 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 43.491s 21 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 43.555s 22 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 43.804s 23 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 43.819s 24 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 1m 44.095s 25 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 44.145s 26 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 44.576s 27 Izan Guevara SPA GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 44.584s 28 David Sanchis SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 44.862s 29 Kohta Nozane JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 45.102s

Fastest Day 2 lap:

Pedro Acosta SPA Kalex 1m 42.234s (Session 3)

Fastest Day 1 lap:

Aron Canet SPA Kalex 1m 42.681s (Session 2)