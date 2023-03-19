2023 Portimao Moto2 Test results - Day 3 lap times, Sunday

Peter McLaren's picture
19 Mar 2023
Pedro

Lap times from the third and final day of the Official 2023 Portimao Moto2 test.

Pedro Acosta heads the combined timesheets as Official Moto2 pre-season testing comes to a close at Portimao.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider set a test best of 1m 41.907s in the opening Sunday session, with Boscoscuro's Fermin Aldeguer just 0.070s behind and the only other rider to break the 1m 42s barrier.

After being outpaced by Aron Canet on day one, Acosta was quickest on day two, then remained on top for two of the three Sunday sessions. Marc VDS riders Tony Arbolino and Sam Lowes topped Session 3, when only 14 riders set a time.

Track action took place between 9:30am and 5:30pm, from Friday to Sunday, with three sessions per day.

Aron Canet was quickest on day one, with Acosta then cutting the best lap down to a 1m 42.234s on day two.

Reigning title runner-up Ai Ogura was absent after injuring his hand in a motocross training accident and is in doubt for the season-opener, at the same circuit, next weekend.

Bastianini Will Cause Problems For Bagnaia | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP80

2023 Portimao Moto2 test times, Sunday - Session 3

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.454s
2Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.738s
3Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 42.780s
4Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 42.881s
5Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 42.933s
6Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 43.095s
7Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 43.327s
8Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 43.427s
9Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 43.581s
10Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 44.059s
11Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 44.079s
12Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 44.938s
13Kohta NozaneJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 45.088s
14Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 46.716s
 Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)No Time
 Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)No Time
 Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)No Time
 Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)No Time
 Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)No Time
 Izan GuevaraSPAGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)No Time
 Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)No Time
 Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)No Time
 Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)No Time
 Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)No Time
 Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)No Time
 Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)No Time
 Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)No Time
 Jake DixonGBRGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)No Time
 David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)No Time

 

2023 Portimao Moto2 test times, Sunday - Session 2

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 42.042s
2Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.281s
3Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.290s
4Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 42.334s
5Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 42.360s
6Jake DixonGBRGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 42.487s
7Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 42.576s
8Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 42.636s
9Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 42.682s
10Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 42.693s
11Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 42.871s
12Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 42.893s
13Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 43.006s
14Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 43.076s
15Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 43.098s
16Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 43.121s
17Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 43.185s
18Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 43.186s
19Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 43.442s
20Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 43.631s
21Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 43.795s
22Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 43.859s
23Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 43.907s
24Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 44.231s
25Kohta NozaneJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 44.362s
26Izan GuevaraSPAGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 44.816s
27Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)No Time
28Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)No Time
29David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)No Time

 

2023 Portimao Moto2 test times, Sunday - Session 1

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 41.907s
2Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 41.979s
3Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 42.091s
4Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 42.275s
5Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 42.449s
6Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.625s
7Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 42.660s
8Jake DixonGBRGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 42.680s
9Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 42.714s
10Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 42.782s
11Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 42.882s
12Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 42.977s
13Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 43.036s
14Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 43.116s
15Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 43.150s
16Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.158s
17Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 43.203s
18Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.207s
19Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.300s
20Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 43.491s
21Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 43.555s
22Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 43.804s
23Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 43.819s
24Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 44.095s
25Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 44.145s
26Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 44.576s
27Izan GuevaraSPAGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 44.584s
28David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 44.862s
29Kohta NozaneJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 45.102s

Fastest Day 2 lap:
Pedro Acosta SPA Kalex 1m 42.234s (Session 3)

Fastest Day 1 lap:
Aron Canet SPA Kalex 1m 42.681s (Session 2)

Portimao Moto2 lap records:
Best lap:
Remy Gardner AUS Kalex 1m 42.447s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Remy Gardner AUS Kalex 1m 42.504s (2020)

 