Moto2 Spanyol: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Sirkuit Jerez

Avatar Derry Munikartono
28 Apr 2023
Pedro

Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Moto2 Spanyol di Circuito De Jerez - Angel Nieto, putaran keempat dari Kejuaraan Dunia Grand Prix musim 2023.

Pedro Acosta memimpin sesi Free Practice 2 Moto2 Spanyol di Sirkuit Jerez, tapi sama seperti kelas Moto3 tidak ada yang bisa memperbaiki laptime mereka dari sesi pagi.

Moto2 Spanyol - Jerez - Hasil Free Practice 2
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 42.079s
2Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 42.314s
3Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.380s
4Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.442s
5Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 42.604s
6Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 42.605s
7Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 42.690s
8Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 42.746s
9Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 42.825s
10Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 42.873s
11Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 42.902s
12Jake DixonGBRAutosolar GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 42.999s
13Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 43.004s
14Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 43.177s
15Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 43.206s
16Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 43.256s
17Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 43.273s
18Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 43.373s
19Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 43.399s
20Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 43.416s
21Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.529s
22Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 43.603s
23Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 43.615s
24Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 43.714s
25Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 43.764s
26Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 43.918s
27Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.957s
28Izan GuevaraSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 44.069s
29Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 44.898s
30Soichiro MinamimotoJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 44.931s
 