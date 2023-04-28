Moto2 Spanyol: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Sirkuit Jerez
Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Moto2 Spanyol di Circuito De Jerez - Angel Nieto, putaran keempat dari Kejuaraan Dunia Grand Prix musim 2023.
Pedro Acosta memimpin sesi Free Practice 2 Moto2 Spanyol di Sirkuit Jerez, tapi sama seperti kelas Moto3 tidak ada yang bisa memperbaiki laptime mereka dari sesi pagi.
|Moto2 Spanyol - Jerez - Hasil Free Practice 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.079s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.314s
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.380s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.442s
|5
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.604s
|6
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 42.605s
|7
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.690s
|8
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.746s
|9
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.825s
|10
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.873s
|11
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 42.902s
|12
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.999s
|13
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.004s
|14
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.177s
|15
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.206s
|16
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.256s
|17
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.273s
|18
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.373s
|19
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.399s
|20
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.416s
|21
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.529s
|22
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.603s
|23
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 43.615s
|24
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.714s
|25
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.764s
|26
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.918s
|27
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.957s
|28
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.069s
|29
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 44.898s
|30
|Soichiro Minamimoto
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.931s