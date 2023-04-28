Moto2 Spanyol: Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Sirkuit Jerez

Derry Munikartono
28 Apr 2023
Sam Lowes , Moto2, Argentina MotoGP, 31 March

Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Moto2 Spanyol di Circuito De Jerez - Angel Nieto, putaran keempat dari Kejuaraan Dunia Grand Prix musim 2023.

Sam Lowes memuncaki sesi latihan pertama untuk Moto2 Spanyol dengan 1 menit 41,170 detik, unggul 0,230 detik dari Somkiat Chantra.

Alonso Lopez menempati posisi ketiga, dengan pemenang dua balapan terakhir Pedro Acosta menguntit di posisi keempat dengan selisih 0,008 detik, Jake Dixon melengkapi lima besar.

Moto2 Spanyol - Jerez - Hasil Free Practice 1
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 41.170s
2Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 41.400s
3Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 41.489s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 41.497s
5Jake DixonGBRAutosolar GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 41.634s
6Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 41.907s
7Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 41.963s
8Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 42.018s
9Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 42.091s
10Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.100s
11Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 42.113s
12Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.140s
13Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 42.160s
14Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 42.165s
15Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 42.430s
16Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 42.454s
17Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 42.487s
18Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.555s
19Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 42.619s
20Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 42.865s
21Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 42.937s
22Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 43.024s
23Izan GuevaraSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 43.186s
24Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 43.267s
25Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 43.302s
26Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 43.321s
27Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 43.367s
28Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 43.532s
29Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 43.588s
30Soichiro MinamimotoJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 45.371s
 