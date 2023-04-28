Moto2 Spanyol: Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Sirkuit Jerez
Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Moto2 Spanyol di Circuito De Jerez - Angel Nieto, putaran keempat dari Kejuaraan Dunia Grand Prix musim 2023.
Sam Lowes memuncaki sesi latihan pertama untuk Moto2 Spanyol dengan 1 menit 41,170 detik, unggul 0,230 detik dari Somkiat Chantra.
Alonso Lopez menempati posisi ketiga, dengan pemenang dua balapan terakhir Pedro Acosta menguntit di posisi keempat dengan selisih 0,008 detik, Jake Dixon melengkapi lima besar.
|Moto2 Spanyol - Jerez - Hasil Free Practice 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.170s
|2
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.400s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 41.489s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.497s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.634s
|6
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.907s
|7
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.963s
|8
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.018s
|9
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.091s
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.100s
|11
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.113s
|12
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.140s
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.160s
|14
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 42.165s
|15
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.430s
|16
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.454s
|17
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.487s
|18
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.555s
|19
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.619s
|20
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.865s
|21
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.937s
|22
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 43.024s
|23
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.186s
|24
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.267s
|25
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.302s
|26
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.321s
|27
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.367s
|28
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 43.532s
|29
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.588s
|30
|Soichiro Minamimoto
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.371s