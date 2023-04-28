2023 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix, Jerez - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2023 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix at Jerez.
|2023 Moto2 Jerez - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.170s
|2
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.400s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 41.489s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.497s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.634s
|6
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.907s
|7
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.963s
|8
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.018s
|9
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.091s
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.100s
|11
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.113s
|12
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.140s
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.160s
|14
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 42.165s
|15
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.430s
|16
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.454s
|17
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.487s
|18
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.555s
|19
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.619s
|20
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.865s
|21
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.937s
|22
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 43.024s
|23
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.186s
|24
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.267s
|25
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.302s
|26
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.321s
|27
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.367s
|28
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 43.532s
|29
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.588s
|30
|Soichiro Minamimoto
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.371s