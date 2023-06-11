2023 Italian Moto2 Grand Prix, Mugello - Race Results

11 Jun 2023
Pedro Acosta, Moto2, Italian MotoGP, 10 June

Race results from the 2023 Italian Moto2 Grand Prix at Mugello.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)35m 38.328s
2Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)35m 44.522s
3Jake DixonGBRAutosolar GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)35m 46.910s
4Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)35m 47.175s
5Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)35m 47.862s
6Alonso LopezSPAMB Conveyors SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)35m 49.180s
7Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)35m 52.322s
8Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)35m 54.499s
9Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)35m 56.336s
10Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)35m 56.349s
11Mattia PasiniITAFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)35m 58.693s
12Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)36m 1.223s
13Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)36m 1.471s
14Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)36m 2.179s
15Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)36m 2.635s
16Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)36m 3.374s
17Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)36m 6.929s
18Izan GuevaraSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)36m 7.970s
19Sean Dylan KellyUSAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)36m 26.810s
20Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAForward Team(Forward)36m 27.036s
21Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)36m 37.725s
22Kasma DanielMALCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)37m 10.171s
23Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)36m 25.890s
 Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)DNF 
 Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)DNF 
 Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Fermín AldeguerSPAMB Conveyors SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)DNF 
 Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)DNF 
 Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)DNF 
 Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)DNF 

Pedro Acosta dominates the Italian Moto2 Grand Prix at Mugello, closing the points gap on title leader Tony Arbolino, then stopped on the slowdown lap to pick up a bag of pizza to take to his team in parc ferme!

Sam Lowes was left furious after being taken out of second place on the opening lap due to contact from Alonso Lopez, who received a Long Lap penalty... then another when he ran wide and outside of the penalty lane while serving the sanction.

That left Lopez in 14th, while Arbolino inherited second behind Acosta but couldn't threaten the Red Bull Ajo rider.

Jake Dixon hunted down Aron Canet, who fell heavily at the end of qualifying and sustained a hand fracture, to snatch third on the final lap.

Lopez's team-mate Fermin Aldeguer was also put under investigation for triggering an turn 1 accident that brought down Jeremy Alcoba and Darryn Binder. It was subsequently judged a racing incident.

