Italian Moto2 Grand Prix, Mugello - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 35m 38.328s 2 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 44.522s 3 Jake Dixon GBR Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 35m 46.910s 4 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 35m 47.175s 5 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 35m 47.862s 6 Alonso Lopez SPA MB Conveyors SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 35m 49.180s 7 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 35m 52.322s 8 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 35m 54.499s 9 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 35m 56.336s 10 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 35m 56.349s 11 Mattia Pasini ITA Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 35m 58.693s 12 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 1.223s 13 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 1.471s 14 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 36m 2.179s 15 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 36m 2.635s 16 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 36m 3.374s 17 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 36m 6.929s 18 Izan Guevara SPA Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 36m 7.970s 19 Sean Dylan Kelly USA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 36m 26.810s 20 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Forward Team (Forward) 36m 27.036s 21 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 36m 37.725s 22 Kasma Daniel MAL Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 37m 10.171s 23 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 36m 25.890s Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) DNF Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) DNF Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Fermín Aldeguer SPA MB Conveyors SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) DNF Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) DNF Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) DNF Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) DNF

Pedro Acosta dominates the Italian Moto2 Grand Prix at Mugello, closing the points gap on title leader Tony Arbolino, then stopped on the slowdown lap to pick up a bag of pizza to take to his team in parc ferme!

Sam Lowes was left furious after being taken out of second place on the opening lap due to contact from Alonso Lopez, who received a Long Lap penalty... then another when he ran wide and outside of the penalty lane while serving the sanction.

That left Lopez in 14th, while Arbolino inherited second behind Acosta but couldn't threaten the Red Bull Ajo rider.

Jake Dixon hunted down Aron Canet, who fell heavily at the end of qualifying and sustained a hand fracture, to snatch third on the final lap.

Lopez's team-mate Fermin Aldeguer was also put under investigation for triggering an turn 1 accident that brought down Jeremy Alcoba and Darryn Binder. It was subsequently judged a racing incident.