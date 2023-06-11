2023 Italian Moto2 Grand Prix, Mugello - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 Italian Moto2 Grand Prix at Mugello.
|Italian Moto2 Grand Prix, Mugello - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|35m 38.328s
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 44.522s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|35m 46.910s
|4
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|35m 47.175s
|5
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|35m 47.862s
|6
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|35m 49.180s
|7
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|35m 52.322s
|8
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|35m 54.499s
|9
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|35m 56.336s
|10
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|35m 56.349s
|11
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|35m 58.693s
|12
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 1.223s
|13
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 1.471s
|14
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 2.179s
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|36m 2.635s
|16
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 3.374s
|17
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|36m 6.929s
|18
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|36m 7.970s
|19
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|36m 26.810s
|20
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|36m 27.036s
|21
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 37.725s
|22
|Kasma Daniel
|MAL
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|37m 10.171s
|23
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|36m 25.890s
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|DNF
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|DNF
Pedro Acosta dominates the Italian Moto2 Grand Prix at Mugello, closing the points gap on title leader Tony Arbolino, then stopped on the slowdown lap to pick up a bag of pizza to take to his team in parc ferme!
Sam Lowes was left furious after being taken out of second place on the opening lap due to contact from Alonso Lopez, who received a Long Lap penalty... then another when he ran wide and outside of the penalty lane while serving the sanction.
That left Lopez in 14th, while Arbolino inherited second behind Acosta but couldn't threaten the Red Bull Ajo rider.
Jake Dixon hunted down Aron Canet, who fell heavily at the end of qualifying and sustained a hand fracture, to snatch third on the final lap.
Lopez's team-mate Fermin Aldeguer was also put under investigation for triggering an turn 1 accident that brought down Jeremy Alcoba and Darryn Binder. It was subsequently judged a racing incident.