First look at Jake Dixon Marc VDS Moto2 bike

Marc VDS has become one of the first teams to launch its 2025 racing programme in an event in its home country of Belgium, where Jake Dixon made his first public appearance in the team’s famous burgundy colours.

Dixon switches to the Belgian squad this year to replace Tony Arbolino in partnering the Czech rider Filip Salac, who will contest his second season for Marc VDS in 2025.

Three-times Moto2 World Champions, Marc VDS are without a title since Alex Marquez won in 2019, and haven’t won a Grand Prix since the aforementioned Arbolino won the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.

The Belgian team also unveiled Sam Lowes for their second WorldSBK season together, as the British rider looks to build on a debut season in the production derivative series that showed flashes of promise but was ultimately derailed by injury.

Endurance expansion

Additional to its WorldSBK and Moto2 teams, Marc VDS announced that it will be entering the Endurance World Championship in 2025 in a collaboration with its compatriot KM99 team, which finished second at the 2024 Bol d’Or.

The team will run a Yamaha R1 with Jeremy Guarnoni, Randy de Puniet, and Bimota WorldSBK test rider Florian Marino as the full-time riders, and Alessandro Delbianco as the fourth rider.

The EWC season will begin with the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans on 18–20 April.