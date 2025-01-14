First look at Jake Dixon Marc VDS Moto2 bike

Jake Dixon made his first appearance as a Marc VDS rider at the team’s launch event in Belgium.

Filip Salac, Jake Dixon, 2024 Marc VDS team launch. Credit: X/Marc VDS Racing Team.
Filip Salac, Jake Dixon, 2024 Marc VDS team launch. Credit: X/Marc VDS Racing Team.

Marc VDS has become one of the first teams to launch its 2025 racing programme in an event in its home country of Belgium, where Jake Dixon made his first public appearance in the team’s famous burgundy colours.

Dixon switches to the Belgian squad this year to replace Tony Arbolino in partnering the Czech rider Filip Salac, who will contest his second season for Marc VDS in 2025.

Three-times Moto2 World Champions, Marc VDS are without a title since Alex Marquez won in 2019, and haven’t won a Grand Prix since the aforementioned Arbolino won the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.

The Belgian team also unveiled Sam Lowes for their second WorldSBK season together, as the British rider looks to build on a debut season in the production derivative series that showed flashes of promise but was ultimately derailed by injury.

Endurance expansion

Additional to its WorldSBK and Moto2 teams, Marc VDS announced that it will be entering the Endurance World Championship in 2025 in a collaboration with its compatriot KM99 team, which finished second at the 2024 Bol d’Or. 

The team will run a Yamaha R1 with Jeremy Guarnoni, Randy de Puniet, and Bimota WorldSBK test rider Florian Marino as the full-time riders, and Alessandro Delbianco as the fourth rider.

The EWC season will begin with the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans on 18–20 April.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

Moto2 News
4m ago
First look at Jake Dixon Marc VDS Moto2 bike
Filip Salac, Jake Dixon, 2024 Marc VDS team launch. Credit: X/Marc VDS Racing Team.
MotoGP News
14m ago
Ducati CEO reveals Marc Marquez’s record lap time at Aspar on a new Panigale V2
Marc Marquez, Ducati
F1 News
59m ago
2026 F1 driver line-up so far: The situation of every driver’s contract
Start of the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race
MotoGP News
1h ago
Valentino Rossi confirms 2025 racing programme
Valentino Rossi, WEC 2024
MotoGP News
2h ago
2026 MotoGP rider line-up: The grid so far
Johann Zarco

More News

MotoGP Feature
4h ago
Exclusive - Max Bartolini: Half-a-second in MotoGP “a disaster!”
Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins
MotoGP News
4h ago
Valentino Rossi makes first 2025 prediction which involves Marc Marquez
Valentino Rossi, 2024 MotoGP
BSB News
17h ago
Josh Brookes preps for BSB 2025 with Australian Superbike outing
Josh Brookes
MotoGP Feature
18h ago
Can fear of failure prompt Honda into a rebound ahead of MotoGP rules change?
Honda, MotoGP Barcelona test 2024
F1 News
18h ago
Franco Colapinto’s manager reveals juicy contract details after Alpine F1 move
Franco Colapinto