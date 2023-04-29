Moto2 Spanyol: Hasil Free Practice 3 dari Sirkuit Jerez
Hasil Free Practice 3 dari Moto2 Spanyol di Circuito De Jerez - Angel Nieto, putaran keempat dari Kejuaraan Dunia Grand Prix musim 2023.
Aron Canet memecahkan rekor lap di Sirkuit Jerez dengan membukukan 1 menit 40,640 detik pada sesi latihan terakhir Moto2 Spanyol.
|Moto2 Spanyol - Jerez - Hasil Free Practice 3
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 40.640s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 40.696s
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 40.989s
|4
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.006s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 41.170s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.341s
|7
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.359s
|8
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.383s
|9
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.425s
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.460s
|11
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.461s
|12
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 41.486s
|13
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.492s
|14
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.585s
|15
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.664s
|16
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.719s
|17
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.746s
|18
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.753s
|19
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.758s
|20
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.774s
|21
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.918s
|22
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.963s
|23
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.146s
|24
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.270s
|25
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 42.279s
|26
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.382s
|27
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.521s
|28
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.891s
|29
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 43.441s
|30
|Soichiro Minamimoto
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.673s