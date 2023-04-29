Moto2 Spanyol: Hasil Free Practice 3 dari Sirkuit Jerez

29 Apr 2023
Aron Canet, Moto2, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Hasil Free Practice 3 dari Moto2 Spanyol di Circuito De Jerez - Angel Nieto, putaran keempat dari Kejuaraan Dunia Grand Prix musim 2023.

Aron Canet memecahkan rekor lap di Sirkuit Jerez dengan membukukan 1 menit 40,640 detik pada sesi latihan terakhir Moto2 Spanyol.

Moto2 Spanyol - Jerez - Hasil Free Practice 3
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 40.640s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 40.696s
3Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 40.989s
4Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 41.006s
5Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 41.170s
6Jake DixonGBRAutosolar GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 41.341s
7Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 41.359s
8Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 41.383s
9Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 41.425s
10Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 41.460s
11Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 41.461s
12Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 41.486s
13Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 41.492s
14Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 41.585s
15Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 41.664s
16Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 41.719s
17Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 41.746s
18Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 41.753s
19Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 41.758s
20Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 41.774s
21Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 41.918s
22Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 41.963s
23Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 42.146s
24Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 42.270s
25Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 42.279s
26Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 42.382s
27Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 42.521s
28Izan GuevaraSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 42.891s
29Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 43.441s
30Soichiro MinamimotoJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 43.673s
 