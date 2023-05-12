Moto2 Prancis: Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Sirkuit Le Mans

12 Mei 2023
Filip Salac, Moto2, French MotoGP, 12 May

Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Moto2 Prancis di Sirkuit Le Mans, putaran kelima dari Kejuaraan Dunia Grand Prix musim 2023.

Filip Salac menjadi yang tercepat selama latihan pertama yang kering untuk kelas Moto2 Prancis di Le Mans, sementara pemenang Jerez Sam Lowes dua kali terjatuh.

Moto2 Prancis - Le Mans - Hasil Free Practice 1
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.658s
2Alonso LopezSPALightech SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 36.707s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.757s
4Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 36.914s
5Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 36.975s
6Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 36.989s
7Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.020s
8Fermín AldeguerSPALightech SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 37.097s
9Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 37.128s
10Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 37.138s
11Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 37.199s
12Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 37.204s
13Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.404s
14Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 37.466s
15Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.592s
16Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.612s
17Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact(Kalex)1m 37.689s
18Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.713s
19Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 37.763s
20Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.870s
21Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 38.006s
22Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 38.217s
23Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact(Kalex)1m 38.288s
24Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 38.557s
25Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 38.565s
26Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 38.760s
27Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 39.159s
28Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 40.328s
29Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 40.353s