Moto2 Prancis: Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Sirkuit Le Mans
Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Moto2 Prancis di Sirkuit Le Mans, putaran kelima dari Kejuaraan Dunia Grand Prix musim 2023.
Filip Salac menjadi yang tercepat selama latihan pertama yang kering untuk kelas Moto2 Prancis di Le Mans, sementara pemenang Jerez Sam Lowes dua kali terjatuh.
|Moto2 Prancis - Le Mans - Hasil Free Practice 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.658s
|2
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Lightech SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.707s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.757s
|4
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.914s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.975s
|6
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.989s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.020s
|8
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Lightech SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 37.097s
|9
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.128s
|10
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.138s
|11
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.199s
|12
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.204s
|13
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.404s
|14
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.466s
|15
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.592s
|16
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.612s
|17
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.689s
|18
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.713s
|19
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 37.763s
|20
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.870s
|21
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.006s
|22
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.217s
|23
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.288s
|24
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.557s
|25
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.565s
|26
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.760s
|27
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 39.159s
|28
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 40.328s
|29
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 40.353s