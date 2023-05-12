2023 Moto2 Le Mans - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 36.658s 2 Alonso Lopez SPA Lightech SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 36.707s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 36.757s 4 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 36.914s 5 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 36.975s 6 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 36.989s 7 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.020s 8 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Lightech SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 37.097s 9 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 1m 37.128s 10 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 37.138s 11 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 37.199s 12 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 37.204s 13 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.404s 14 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 37.466s 15 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.592s 16 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 37.612s 17 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact (Kalex) 1m 37.689s 18 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 37.713s 19 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 37.763s 20 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.870s 21 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 38.006s 22 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 38.217s 23 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact (Kalex) 1m 38.288s 24 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 38.557s 25 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 38.565s 26 Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 1m 38.760s 27 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 39.159s 28 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 1m 40.328s 29 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 40.353s

Filip Salac fastest during a dry first practice for the Moto2 class at Le Mans, which saw two falls for Jerez winner Sam Lowes.