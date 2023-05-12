2023 French Moto2 Grand Prix, Le Mans - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2023 French Moto2 Grand Prix at Le Mans.
|2023 Moto2 Le Mans - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.658s
|2
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Lightech SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.707s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.757s
|4
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.914s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.975s
|6
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.989s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.020s
|8
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Lightech SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 37.097s
|9
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.128s
|10
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.138s
|11
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.199s
|12
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.204s
|13
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.404s
|14
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.466s
|15
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.592s
|16
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.612s
|17
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.689s
|18
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.713s
|19
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 37.763s
|20
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.870s
|21
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.006s
|22
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.217s
|23
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.288s
|24
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.557s
|25
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.565s
|26
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.760s
|27
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 39.159s
|28
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 40.328s
|29
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 40.353s
Filip Salac fastest during a dry first practice for the Moto2 class at Le Mans, which saw two falls for Jerez winner Sam Lowes.
