2023 French Moto2 Grand Prix, Le Mans - Practice (3) Results
Practice (3) results from the 2023 French Moto2 Grand Prix at Le Mans.
Damp track, with some riders moving from wets to slicks near the end of the session...
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 39.171s
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 39.755s
|3
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 40.388s
|4
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 40.610s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.279s
|6
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.365s
|7
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.414s
|8
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.591s
|9
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.770s
|10
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.777s
|11
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 41.887s
|12
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.659s
|13
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.014s
|14
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.505s
|15
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.085s
|16
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Lightech SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 44.114s
|17
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.236s
|18
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.922s
|19
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Lightech SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 45.164s
|20
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.465s
|21
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.749s
|22
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.126s
|23
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.238s
|24
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.501s
|25
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.787s
|26
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.977s
|27
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 46.994s
|28
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.139s
|29
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|No Time