2023 French Moto2 Grand Prix, Le Mans - Practice (3) Results

13 May 2023
Somkiat Chantra, Moto2, French MotoGP, 12 May

Practice (3) results from the 2023 French Moto2 Grand Prix at Le Mans.

Damp track, with some riders moving from wets to slicks near the end of the session...

2023 Moto2 Le Mans - Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 39.171s
2Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 39.755s
3Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 40.388s
4Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 40.610s
5Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 41.279s
6Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 41.365s
7Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 41.414s
8Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 41.591s
9Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 41.770s
10Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 41.777s
11Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 41.887s
12Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 42.659s
13Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 43.014s
14Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 43.505s
15Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 44.085s
16Alonso LopezSPALightech SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 44.114s
17Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 44.236s
18Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 44.922s
19Fermín AldeguerSPALightech SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 45.164s
20Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 45.465s
21Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 45.749s
22Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 46.126s
23Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 46.238s
24Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 46.501s
25Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 46.787s
26Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 46.977s
27Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 46.994s
28Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 47.139s
29Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)No Time

