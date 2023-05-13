Damp track, with some riders moving from wets to slicks near the end of the session...

2023 Moto2 Le Mans - Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 39.171s 2 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 39.755s 3 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 40.388s 4 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 40.610s 5 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 41.279s 6 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 41.365s 7 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 41.414s 8 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 41.591s 9 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 41.770s 10 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 41.777s 11 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 41.887s 12 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 42.659s 13 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 43.014s 14 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 43.505s 15 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 1m 44.085s 16 Alonso Lopez SPA Lightech SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 44.114s 17 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 44.236s 18 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 44.922s 19 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Lightech SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 45.164s 20 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 45.465s 21 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 45.749s 22 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 46.126s 23 Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 1m 46.238s 24 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 46.501s 25 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 46.787s 26 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 46.977s 27 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 46.994s 28 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 47.139s 29 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) No Time