2023 French Moto2 Grand Prix, Le Mans - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 French Moto2 Grand Prix at Le Mans.
|French Moto2 Grand Prix, Le Mans - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|22m 34.233s
|2
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|22m 34.853s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Lightech SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|22m 35.770s
|4
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|22m 36.426s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|22m 37.274s
|6
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|22m 38.408s
|7
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|22m 43.086s
|8
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Lightech SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|22m 43.670s
|9
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|22m 44.929s
|10
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|22m 45.050s
|11
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact
|(Kalex)
|22m 45.821s
|12
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|22m 46.361s
|13
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|22m 46.570s
|14
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|22m 47.294s
|15
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|22m 47.928s
|16
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|22m 48.866s
|17
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|22m 52.477s
|18
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|22m 54.113s
|19
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact
|(Kalex)
|22m 56.848s
|20
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|22m 56.917s
|21
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|22m 59.498s
|22
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|22m 59.580s
|23
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|23m 4.441s
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|DNF
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|DNS
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|DNS
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|DNS
Tony Arbolino wins a restarted French Moto2 Grand Prix at Le Mans as title rival Pedro Acosta crashes out, team-mate Sam Lowes starts from the back of the grid and Filip Salac takes his first dry podium.
Acosta was closing in on race leader Arbolino when he lost the front at Turn 7, on lap 6 of 14.
The original race was halted after Albert Arenas slid off on the exit of Turn 5, with Manuel Gonzalez and Aron Canet being crashing heavily after hitting his bike.
With less than 3 laps completed, all riders were eligible for the restart. The Marc VDS team worked flat out to fix Lowes' bike - after a fast crash at the start of lap 2, when he lost the front into the first chicane while behind Arbolino and Alonso Lopez - in time to retake his place on pole position.
But the Englishman missed the pit lane exit cut-off time by a few seconds and, after more hasty repairs on his rear brake, was forced to start from the back of the grid. Lowes went on to take 15th.