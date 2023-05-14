2023 French Moto2 Grand Prix, Le Mans - Race Results

14 May 2023
Tony

Race results from the 2023 French Moto2 Grand Prix at Le Mans.

French Moto2 Grand Prix, Le Mans - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)22m 34.233s
2Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)22m 34.853s
3Alonso LopezSPALightech SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)22m 35.770s
4Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)22m 36.426s
5Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)22m 37.274s
6Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)22m 38.408s
7Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)22m 43.086s
8Fermín AldeguerSPALightech SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)22m 43.670s
9Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)22m 44.929s
10Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)22m 45.050s
11Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact(Kalex)22m 45.821s
12Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)22m 46.361s
13Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)22m 46.570s
14Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)22m 47.294s
15Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)22m 47.928s
16Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)22m 48.866s
17Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)22m 52.477s
18Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)22m 54.113s
19Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact(Kalex)22m 56.848s
20Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)22m 56.917s
21Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)22m 59.498s
22Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)22m 59.580s
23Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)23m 4.441s
 Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)DNF 
 Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)DNF 
 Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)DNF 
 Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)DNS
 Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)DNS
 Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)DNS

Tony Arbolino wins a restarted French Moto2 Grand Prix at Le Mans as title rival Pedro Acosta crashes out, team-mate Sam Lowes starts from the back of the grid and Filip Salac takes his first dry podium.

Acosta was closing in on race leader Arbolino when he lost the front at Turn 7, on lap 6 of 14.

The original race was halted after Albert Arenas slid off on the exit of Turn 5, with Manuel Gonzalez and Aron Canet being crashing heavily after hitting his bike.

With less than 3 laps completed, all riders were eligible for the restart. The Marc VDS team worked flat out to fix Lowes' bike - after a fast crash at the start of lap 2, when he lost the front into the first chicane while behind Arbolino and Alonso Lopez - in time to retake his place on pole position.

But the Englishman missed the pit lane exit cut-off time by a few seconds and, after more hasty repairs on his rear brake, was forced to start from the back of the grid. Lowes went on to take 15th.

