French Moto2 Grand Prix, Le Mans - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 22m 34.233s 2 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 22m 34.853s 3 Alonso Lopez SPA Lightech SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 22m 35.770s 4 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 22m 36.426s 5 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 22m 37.274s 6 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 22m 38.408s 7 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 22m 43.086s 8 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Lightech SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 22m 43.670s 9 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 22m 44.929s 10 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 22m 45.050s 11 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact (Kalex) 22m 45.821s 12 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 22m 46.361s 13 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 22m 46.570s 14 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 22m 47.294s 15 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 22m 47.928s 16 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 22m 48.866s 17 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 22m 52.477s 18 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 22m 54.113s 19 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact (Kalex) 22m 56.848s 20 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 22m 56.917s 21 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 22m 59.498s 22 Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 22m 59.580s 23 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 23m 4.441s Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) DNF Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) DNF Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) DNF Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) DNS Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) DNS Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) DNS

Tony Arbolino wins a restarted French Moto2 Grand Prix at Le Mans as title rival Pedro Acosta crashes out, team-mate Sam Lowes starts from the back of the grid and Filip Salac takes his first dry podium.

Acosta was closing in on race leader Arbolino when he lost the front at Turn 7, on lap 6 of 14.

The original race was halted after Albert Arenas slid off on the exit of Turn 5, with Manuel Gonzalez and Aron Canet being crashing heavily after hitting his bike.

With less than 3 laps completed, all riders were eligible for the restart. The Marc VDS team worked flat out to fix Lowes' bike - after a fast crash at the start of lap 2, when he lost the front into the first chicane while behind Arbolino and Alonso Lopez - in time to retake his place on pole position.

But the Englishman missed the pit lane exit cut-off time by a few seconds and, after more hasty repairs on his rear brake, was forced to start from the back of the grid. Lowes went on to take 15th.