2023 French Moto2 Grand Prix, Le Mans - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2023 French Moto2 Grand Prix at Le Mans.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.791s
|2
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Lightech SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.036s
|3
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.053s
|4
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.135s
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.169s
|6
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.178s
|7
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.180s
|8
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.225s
|9
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.354s
|10
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.437s
|11
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Lightech SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.474s
|12
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.537s
|13
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.686s
|14
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.726s
|15
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.794s
|16
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.998s
|17
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.005s
|18
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.060s
|19
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.726s
|20
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.836s
|21
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 36.959s
|22
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.966s
|23
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.123s
|24
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.134s
|25
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.426s
|26
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.642s
|27
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.827s
|28
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.879s
|29
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 38.500s