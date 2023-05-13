2023 French Moto2 Grand Prix, Le Mans - Qualifying Results

13 May 2023
Qualifying results from the 2023 French Moto2 Grand Prix at Le Mans.

2023 French Moto2 Grand Prix, Le Mans - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.791s
2Alonso LopezSPALightech SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 36.036s
3Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.053s
4Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.135s
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.169s
6Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 36.178s
7Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.180s
8Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 36.225s
9Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 36.354s
10Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.437s
11Fermín AldeguerSPALightech SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 36.474s
12Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.537s
13Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 36.686s
14Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 36.726s
15Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.794s
16Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.998s
17Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.005s
18Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 37.060s
19Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 36.726s
20Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.836s
21Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 36.959s
22Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.966s
23Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.123s
24Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.134s
25Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.426s
26Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 37.642s
27Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 37.827s
28Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 37.879s
29Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 38.500s

