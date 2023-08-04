Moto2 Inggris: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Sirkuit Silverstone

Derry Munikartono
4 Agu 2023
Aron Canet, Moto2, British MotoGP 4 August

Hasil Free Practice 2 Moto2 Inggris di Sirkuit Silverstone, putaran kesembilan dari kejuaraan dunia balap motor Grand Prix musim 2023.

Aron Canet meningkatkan catatan waktunya menjadi 2 menit 4,357 detik dan menutup latihan Jumat Moto2 Inggris sebagai pembalap tercepat.

moto2 inggris - silverstone - hasil free practice 2
PospembalapNattimmotorlaptime
1Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 4.357s
2Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 4.420s
3Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 4.494s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 4.752s
5Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 5.108s
6Jake DixonGBRTensite GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 5.114s
7Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 5.178s
8Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 5.211s
9Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 5.264s
10Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 5.266s
11Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 5.371s
12Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 5.432s
13Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 5.463s
14Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 5.638s
15Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 5.745s
16Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 5.780s
17Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 5.832s
18Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 5.996s
19Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.095s
20Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 6.160s
21Izan GuevaraSPATensite GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 6.167s
22Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 6.736s
23Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 6.759s
24Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 6.809s
25Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 6.977s
26Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)2m 7.456s
27Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 8.149s
28Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 8.293s
29Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 9.000s