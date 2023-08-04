Moto2 Inggris: Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Sirkuit Silverstone

4 Agu 2023
Hasil Free Practice 1 Moto2 Inggris di Sirkuit Silverstone, putaran kesembilan dari kejuaraan dunia balap motor Grand Prix musim 2023.

Pedro Acosta melanjutkan musim 2023-nya yang cemerlang sejauh ini dengan memimpin sesi Free Practice 1 untuk Moto2 Inggris di Sirkuit Silverstone.

Pembalap Red Bull KTM Ajo itu mencatatkan laptime 2 menit 5,399 detik, hanya 0,016 detik lebih cepat dari pembalap Thailand Somkiat Chantra.

Performa kuat Chantra diikuti rekan setimnya Ai Ogura yang menempati posisi keempat, dengan duo Spaniard Manuel Gonzales (P3) dan Aron Canet (P5) melengkapi lima besar.

1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 5.399s
2Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 5.415s
3Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 5.532s
4Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 5.646s
5Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 5.754s
6Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 5.849s
7Jake DixonGBRTensite GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 5.869s
8Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 5.982s
9Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.027s
10Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 6.310s
11Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.344s
12Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 6.487s
13Izan GuevaraSPATensite GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 6.629s
14Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 6.674s
15Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 6.703s
16Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.886s
17Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 6.922s
18Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 6.987s
19Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 7.012s
20Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 7.228s
21Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 7.267s
22Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 7.402s
23Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 7.486s
24Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 7.817s
25Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)2m 7.835s
26Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 8.307s
27Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 9.681s
28Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 11.100s
29Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 11.125s