Moto2 Inggris: Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Sirkuit Silverstone
Hasil Free Practice 1 Moto2 Inggris di Sirkuit Silverstone, putaran kesembilan dari kejuaraan dunia balap motor Grand Prix musim 2023.
Pedro Acosta melanjutkan musim 2023-nya yang cemerlang sejauh ini dengan memimpin sesi Free Practice 1 untuk Moto2 Inggris di Sirkuit Silverstone.
Pembalap Red Bull KTM Ajo itu mencatatkan laptime 2 menit 5,399 detik, hanya 0,016 detik lebih cepat dari pembalap Thailand Somkiat Chantra.
Performa kuat Chantra diikuti rekan setimnya Ai Ogura yang menempati posisi keempat, dengan duo Spaniard Manuel Gonzales (P3) dan Aron Canet (P5) melengkapi lima besar.
|MOTO2 INGGRIS - SILVERSTONE - HASIL FREE PRACTICE 1
|Pos
|pembalap
|Nat
|tim
|motor
|laptime
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.399s
|2
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.415s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.532s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.646s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.754s
|6
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.849s
|7
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.869s
|8
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.982s
|9
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.027s
|10
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 6.310s
|11
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.344s
|12
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 6.487s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.629s
|14
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.674s
|15
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.703s
|16
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.886s
|17
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.922s
|18
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.987s
|19
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.012s
|20
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.228s
|21
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.267s
|22
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.402s
|23
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 7.486s
|24
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.817s
|25
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.835s
|26
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.307s
|27
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 9.681s
|28
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.100s
|29
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.125s