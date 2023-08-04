2023 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2023 British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone.
|2023 Moto2 Silverstone - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.357s
|2
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 4.420s
|3
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 4.494s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.752s
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.108s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.114s
|7
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.178s
|8
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.211s
|9
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.264s
|10
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.266s
|11
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.371s
|12
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.432s
|13
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.463s
|14
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.638s
|15
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.745s
|16
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.780s
|17
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.832s
|18
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.996s
|19
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.095s
|20
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.160s
|21
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.167s
|22
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.736s
|23
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.759s
|24
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.809s
|25
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 6.977s
|26
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.456s
|27
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 8.149s
|28
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.293s
|29
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.000s
|2023 Moto2 Silverstone - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.399s
|2
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.415s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.532s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.646s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.754s
|6
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.849s
|7
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.869s
|8
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.982s
|9
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.027s
|10
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 6.310s
|11
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.344s
|12
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 6.487s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.629s
|14
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.674s
|15
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.703s
|16
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.886s
|17
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.922s
|18
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.987s
|19
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.012s
|20
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.228s
|21
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.267s
|22
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.402s
|23
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 7.486s
|24
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.817s
|25
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.835s
|26
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.307s
|27
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 9.681s
|28
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.100s
|29
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.125s