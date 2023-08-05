2023 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Practice (3) Results
Practice (3) results from the 2023 British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Wet session.
|2023 Moto2 Silverstone - Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 22.099s
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 22.514s
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 23.241s
|4
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 23.995s
|5
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 24.044s
|6
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 24.403s
|7
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 24.459s
|8
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 24.762s
|9
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 25.182s
|10
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 25.505s
|11
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 25.520s
|12
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 25.831s
|13
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 26.024s
|14
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 26.070s
|15
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 26.281s
|16
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 26.937s
|17
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 27.063s
|18
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 27.066s
|19
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 27.133s
|20
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 28.347s
|21
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 28.470s
|22
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 29.124s
|23
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 29.799s
|24
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 30.126s
|25
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 31.545s
|26
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 31.819s
|27
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 32.341s
|28
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 33.343s
|29
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 36.022s