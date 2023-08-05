Wet session.

2023 Moto2 Silverstone - Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Jake Dixon GBR Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 22.099s 2 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 22.514s 3 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 23.241s 4 Izan Guevara SPA Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 23.995s 5 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 2m 24.044s 6 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 24.403s 7 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 2m 24.459s 8 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 2m 24.762s 9 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 25.182s 10 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 2m 25.505s 11 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 25.520s 12 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 25.831s 13 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 26.024s 14 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 26.070s 15 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) 2m 26.281s 16 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 26.937s 17 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 27.063s 18 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 27.066s 19 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 27.133s 20 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 2m 28.347s 21 Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 2m 28.470s 22 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 29.124s 23 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 29.799s 24 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 2m 30.126s 25 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 2m 31.545s 26 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 31.819s 27 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 2m 32.341s 28 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 33.343s 29 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 2m 36.022s