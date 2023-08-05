Moto2 Inggris: Hasil Free Practice 3 dari Sirkuit Silverstone

Avatar Derry Munikartono
5 Agu 2023
Jake Dixon, Moto2, Malaysian MotoGP, 21 October

Hasil Free Practice 3 Moto2 Inggris di Sirkuit Silverstone, putaran kesembilan dari kejuaraan dunia balap motor Grand Prix musim 2023.

Sesi basah.

mOTO2 INGGRIS - SILVERSTONE - HASIL FREE PRACTICE 3
PospembalapNattimmotorlaptime
1Jake DixonGBRTensite GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 22.099s
2Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 22.514s
3Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 23.241s
4Izan GuevaraSPATensite GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 23.995s
5Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 24.044s
6Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 24.403s
7Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 24.459s
8Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)2m 24.762s
9Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 25.182s
10Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 25.505s
11Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 25.520s
12Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 25.831s
13Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 26.024s
14Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 26.070s
15Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 26.281s
16Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 26.937s
17Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 27.063s
18Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 27.066s
19Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 27.133s
20Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 28.347s
21Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 28.470s
22Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 29.124s
23Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 29.799s
24Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 30.126s
25Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 31.545s
26Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 31.819s
27Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 32.341s
28Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 33.343s
29Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 36.022s