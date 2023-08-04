Triumph’s 765cc triple took over from Honda’s 600cc four-cylinder design in 2019, when a new Magnetti-Marelli ECU was also introduced allowing the adjustment of torque maps and engine braking – but no traction control.

An extra 400rpm and 5 more horsepower, on top of the previous figure of around 140hp, were then delivered by engine upgrades for the 2023 campaign.

"Our first five years working with Triumph are proving to be a real success, with great racing, riders achieving new Moto2 records across the board and impressive reliability from the off,” said Dorna Chief Sporting Officer Carlos Ezpeleta.

“We wanted this collaboration to help to define that step between Moto3 and the MotoGP class, and I think Triumph have achieved just that.

“We’re really happy with the way the partnership is evolving as well, with more innovation and development still to come, and we're looking forward to five more exciting years together."

The next significant technical chance for the intermediate class will be a switch from Dunlop to Pirelli rubber next season, while Triumph will then introduce a new racing gearbox for 2025.

That will include neutral being moved from between first and second, to avoid the risk of a rider accidentally missing a gear.

“Moto2 continues to be an excellent platform to showcase the performance and capability of our 765 triple engines, driving demand for our new Street Triple 765 range,” said Steve Sargent, Chief Product Officer, Triumph Motorcycles

"Just as the Moto2 teams make every lap count, our engineers have used every opportunity to enhance every dimension of the engine performance, from speed, power and torque, to revs, cylinder pressure and compression ratio.

“This has enabled us to deliver improvements on track each season, achieving shorter race times, faster top speeds and lap times, more winners and closer racing.

"The new race gearbox will make a big difference to the results that riders can achieve on track in Moto2, and in advance of this, our engineering team is already testing and developing improvements in gear selection, testing parts after use in this year’s Moto2 rounds."