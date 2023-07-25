Jake Dixon: Winning “feels great, but it doesn’t end here”

The Inde GASGAS Aspar admits it was “frustrating to always finish P3” but having finally broken through to the top step, Dixon insists it’s “just the beginning.”

“It was frustrating to constantly finish in P3 when I was on the podium, nine times! But it wasn’t for lack of trying. Every podium was great, but winning was even better,” Dixon said.

“It feels great, but it doesn’t end here, I want to be multiple time winner,” he added.

“My aim now is to be back stronger and come and fight for the front at Silverstone.”

Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season? Video of Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season?

The Englishman will start the second half of the Moto2 campaign - in front of his home fans at Silverstone in early August - holding third in the world championship, 44 points behind Tony Arbolino and 36 from Pedro Acosta.

But he’s not ruling out a title upset.

“The goal is the same as it was at the beginning of the year, it was not just to win a race, but to be World Champion,” Dixon said.

“I am working everyday towards that goal; I believe more and more everyday that I can do it.

“I’m going to give my 110% as always. The outcome is going to be what is going to be. All I can do is do my best and hopefully we can be having some good things to cheer about at the end of the year.”

Dixon: “Age is only a number, the sky is the limit”

While Acosta (19) is destined to join MotoGP with KTM next season and Arbolino (22) is also in contention for a premier-class seat, 27-year-old Dixon insists his late start in racing and unique career path means he still has plenty of potential.

“I started my career when I was 14 years old, it is what it is. Lack of money meant I had to take a different path than anybody else [in Moto2],” said Dixon, who joined the intermediate grand prix class after being BSB title runner-up in 2018.

“Honestly, my dream was always to be in MotoGP, but dreaming is one thing, doing it is another. The Spanish championship wasn’t feasible, we couldn’t afford it. I just had to do the best I could in BSB and then in the World Championship.

“This is my fifth year in Moto2, yes, but there are people that have been doing more years in Moto3, for example.”

“Age is only a number, I am one of the older ones but, in terms of experience, I am probably one of the least experienced,” he added. “The sky is the limit for me, I think this is just the start of how good I can be.

“The trickiest thing to unlock my full potential is confidence, but now I have more and more confidence, I have just won my first GP.

“[Looking back] the 14-year-old me would be over the moon [with winning a GP] but would also be saying, ‘I want to win the championship’ So… it’s not finished yet.”