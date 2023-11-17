Moto2 Qatar: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Sirkuit Lusail
Hasil Free Practice 2 untuk Moto2 Qatar, dengan Fermin Aldeguer menegaskan dominasinya pada hari Jumat di Lusail.
Fermin Aldeguer menyelesaikan latihan ganda hari Jumat Moto2 Qatar di puncak timsheets setelah kembali tercepat pada latihan kedua yang digelar malam hari.
|moto2 qatar - lusail - hasil free practice 2
|Pos
|PEMBALAP
|Nat
|TIM
|MOTOR
|LAPTIME
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 58.059s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.163s
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.313s
|4
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.367s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.434s
|6
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.673s
|7
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.832s
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.854s
|9
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 58.927s
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.112s
|11
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.231s
|12
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.308s
|13
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.474s
|14
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.481s
|15
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 59.506s
|16
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.595s
|17
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 59.666s
|18
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.710s
|19
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.757s
|20
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.930s
|21
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.955s
|22
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.991s
|23
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 0.098s
|24
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 0.151s
|25
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 0.299s
|26
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 0.501s
|27
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 0.579s
|28
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 0.742s
|29
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 0.917s
|30
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 3.141s