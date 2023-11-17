Moto2 Qatar: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Sirkuit Lusail

17 Nov 2023
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Qatar MotoGP, 17 November

Hasil Free Practice 2 untuk Moto2 Qatar, dengan Fermin Aldeguer menegaskan dominasinya pada hari Jumat di Lusail.

Fermin Aldeguer menyelesaikan latihan ganda hari Jumat Moto2 Qatar di puncak timsheets setelah kembali tercepat pada latihan kedua yang digelar malam hari.

moto2 qatar - lusail - hasil free practice 2
PosPEMBALAPNatTIMMOTORLAPTIME
1Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 58.059s
2Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 58.163s
3Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 58.313s
4Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 58.367s
5Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 58.434s
6Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 58.673s
7Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 58.832s
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 58.854s
9Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 58.927s
10Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 59.112s
11Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 59.231s
12Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 59.308s
13Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 59.474s
14Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 59.481s
15Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 59.506s
16Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 59.595s
17Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)1m 59.666s
18Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 59.710s
19Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 59.757s
20Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 59.930s
21Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 59.955s
22Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 59.991s
23Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)2m 0.098s
24Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 0.151s
25Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 0.299s
26Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 0.501s
27Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 0.579s
28Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 0.742s
29Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 0.917s
30Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 3.141s