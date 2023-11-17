Moto2 Qatar: Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Sirkuit Lusail

17 Nov 2023
Hasil Free Practice 1 untuk Moto2 Qatar, dengan Fermin Aldeguer kembali memimpin timesheets atas Manuel Gonzales.

Penampilan kuat Fermin Aldeguer berlanjut dengan memuncaki timesheets pada latihan pertama Moto2 Qatar di Sirkuit Lusail.

MOTO2 QATAR - LUSAIL - HASIL FREE PRACTICE 1
1Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 1.097s
2Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 1.440s
3Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 1.768s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 1.814s
5Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 1.933s
6Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 2.532s
7Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 2.629s
8Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 2.712s
9Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)2m 2.764s
10Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 2.809s
11Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 2.857s
12Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 3.011s
13Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 3.355s
14Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 3.418s
15Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 3.442s
16Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 3.554s
17Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 3.555s
18Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 3.919s
19Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)2m 3.945s
20Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 4.036s
21Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)2m 4.269s
22Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 4.730s
23Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 4.814s
24Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 4.925s
25Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 5.001s
26Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 5.024s
27Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 5.050s
28Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 6.052s
29Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 6.246s
30Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 8.603s