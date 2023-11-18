Moto2 Qatar: Hasil Free Practice 3 dari Sirkuit Lusail

Avatar Derry Munikartono
18 Nov 2023
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Qatar MotoGP, 17 November

Hasil sesi Free Practice 3 Moto2 Qatar di Sirkuit Lusail, di mana Fermin Aldeguer kembali memuncaki timesheets.

Fermin Aldeguer masih terus mendominasi akhir pekan Moto2 Qatar dengan memuncaki sesi latihan terakhir yang sempat tertunda karena masalah timing.

MOTO2 QATAR - LUSAIL - HASIL FREE PRACTICE 3
PospembalapNattimmotorlaptime
1Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 57.895s
2Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 58.087s
3Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 58.203s
4Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 58.263s
5Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 58.373s
6Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 58.375s
7Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 58.509s
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 58.544s
9Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 58.618s
10Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 58.658s
11Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 58.661s
12Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 58.679s
13Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 58.730s
14Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 58.740s
15Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 58.772s
16Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 58.778s
17Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 58.809s
18Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 58.882s
19Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 58.907s
20Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 59.021s
21Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 59.150s
22Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 59.187s
23Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)1m 59.225s
24Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 59.272s
25Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 59.301s
26Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 59.390s
27Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 59.669s
28Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 59.999s
29Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 0.206s
30Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 0.294s