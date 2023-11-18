Moto2 Qatar: Hasil Free Practice 3 dari Sirkuit Lusail
Hasil sesi Free Practice 3 Moto2 Qatar di Sirkuit Lusail, di mana Fermin Aldeguer kembali memuncaki timesheets.
Fermin Aldeguer masih terus mendominasi akhir pekan Moto2 Qatar dengan memuncaki sesi latihan terakhir yang sempat tertunda karena masalah timing.
|MOTO2 QATAR - LUSAIL - HASIL FREE PRACTICE 3
|Pos
|pembalap
|Nat
|tim
|motor
|laptime
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 57.895s
|2
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.087s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.203s
|4
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.263s
|5
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.373s
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.375s
|7
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.509s
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.544s
|9
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 58.618s
|10
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.658s
|11
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.661s
|12
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.679s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.730s
|14
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.740s
|15
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.772s
|16
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.778s
|17
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.809s
|18
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.882s
|19
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.907s
|20
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.021s
|21
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.150s
|22
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 59.187s
|23
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 59.225s
|24
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.272s
|25
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.301s
|26
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.390s
|27
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.669s
|28
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.999s
|29
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 0.206s
|30
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 0.294s