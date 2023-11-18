2023 Moto2 Lusail - Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 57.895s 2 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 58.087s 3 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 58.203s 4 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 58.263s 5 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 58.373s 6 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 58.375s 7 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 58.509s 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 58.544s 9 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 58.618s 10 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 58.658s 11 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 58.661s 12 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 1m 58.679s 13 Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 58.730s 14 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 58.740s 15 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 58.772s 16 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 58.778s 17 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 58.809s 18 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 58.882s 19 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 58.907s 20 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 1m 59.021s 21 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 59.150s 22 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 59.187s 23 Sean Dylan Kelly USA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 59.225s 24 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 59.272s 25 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 59.301s 26 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 59.390s 27 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 59.669s 28 Mattia Casadei ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 59.999s 29 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 0.206s 30 Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 2m 0.294s

The start of the session was delayed due to timing issues.