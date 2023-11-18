2023 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Practice (3) Results
Practice (3) results from the 2023 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix at Lusail.
|2023 Moto2 Lusail - Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 57.895s
|2
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.087s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.203s
|4
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.263s
|5
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.373s
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.375s
|7
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.509s
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.544s
|9
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 58.618s
|10
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.658s
|11
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.661s
|12
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.679s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.730s
|14
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.740s
|15
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.772s
|16
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.778s
|17
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.809s
|18
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.882s
|19
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.907s
|20
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.021s
|21
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.150s
|22
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 59.187s
|23
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 59.225s
|24
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.272s
|25
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.301s
|26
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.390s
|27
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.669s
|28
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.999s
|29
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 0.206s
|30
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 0.294s
The start of the session was delayed due to timing issues.