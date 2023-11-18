2023 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2023 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix at Lusail.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 57.305s
|2
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 57.312s
|3
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 57.333s
|4
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 57.432s
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 57.741s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 57.804s
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 57.846s
|8
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 57.949s
|9
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.033s
|10
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 58.092s
|11
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.109s
|12
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.116s
|13
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.236s
|14
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.243s
|15
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 58.346s
|16
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.363s
|17
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.486s
|18
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.519s
|19
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.171s
|20
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.211s
|21
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.224s
|22
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.298s
|23
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.379s
|24
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.418s
|25
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.884s
|26
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 58.955s
|27
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.168s
|28
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.191s
|29
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.246s
|30
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.429s
Pole position for Joe Roberts in his penultimate Moto2 event for Italtrans, with new world champion Pedro Acosta seventh.
The session was red-flagged in the final minute after Alex Escrig pulled to a halt with smoke billowing from his Forward machine.