2023 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Qualifying Results

18 Nov 2023
Joe Roberts, Moto2, Qatar MotoGP, 17 November

Qualifying results from the 2023 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix at Lusail.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 57.305s
2Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 57.312s
3Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 57.333s
4Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 57.432s
5Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 57.741s
6Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 57.804s
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 57.846s
8Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 57.949s
9Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 58.033s
10Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 58.092s
11Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 58.109s
12Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 58.116s
13Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 58.236s
14Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 58.243s
15Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 58.346s
16Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 58.363s
17Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 58.486s
18Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 58.519s
19Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 58.171s
20Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 58.211s
21Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 58.224s
22Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 58.298s
23Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 58.379s
24Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 58.418s
25Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 58.884s
26Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)1m 58.955s
27Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 59.168s
28Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 59.191s
29Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 59.246s
30Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 59.429s

Pole position for Joe Roberts in his penultimate Moto2 event for Italtrans, with new world champion Pedro Acosta seventh.

The session was red-flagged in the final minute after Alex Escrig pulled to a halt with smoke billowing from his Forward machine.

 

 