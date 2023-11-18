2023 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 57.305s 2 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 57.312s 3 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 57.333s 4 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 57.432s 5 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 57.741s 6 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 57.804s 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 57.846s 8 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 1m 57.949s 9 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 58.033s 10 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 58.092s 11 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 58.109s 12 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 58.116s 13 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 58.236s 14 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 58.243s 15 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 58.346s 16 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 58.363s 17 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 58.486s 18 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 58.519s 19 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 58.171s 20 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 58.211s 21 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 58.224s 22 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 58.298s 23 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 58.379s 24 Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 58.418s 25 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 58.884s 26 Sean Dylan Kelly USA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 58.955s 27 Mattia Casadei ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 59.168s 28 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 59.191s 29 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 1m 59.246s 30 Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 59.429s

Pole position for Joe Roberts in his penultimate Moto2 event for Italtrans, with new world champion Pedro Acosta seventh.

The session was red-flagged in the final minute after Alex Escrig pulled to a halt with smoke billowing from his Forward machine.