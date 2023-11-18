Qatar Moto2: Record pole for Roberts in red flagged session

Joe Roberts claimed his fourth pole position in style - at the scene of his first - taking over at the top at the Lusail track, which suits his riding style, to end his season on a high note in qualifying for the penultimate round in Qatar.

Moving from fourth to first, the Californian set a new best of 1m 37.305s, determined to claim back the lap record he arrived with, despite it changing hands several times in between.

The Itatrans rider only beat nearest rival Celestino Vietti’s by the slimmest of margins - just 0.007s off claiming the top spot instead for the Fantic Racing team. The Italian had also been showing superb pace on arrival in Qatar after a dip in form and had lowered the lap record in Q1, before breaking it again halfway into the session.

Aron Canet was only 0.028s off himself to complete the front row for the Pons Wegow Los40 team.

Double winner Aldeguer fourth

The rest of the weekend before the qualifying session had belonged to Fermin Aldeguer. The Buscoscuro Beta Tools Speed Up rider had arrived with the best time after practice after another dominant performance, lowering the lap record in P2 only to break it again in P3 with a then new best of 1m 57.895s.

The Spaniard was by no means slow, but could not match the reply from Roberts, leaving him fourth.

Sam Lowes was in the battle for the top spots, in fifth when the session ended early for Elf Marc VDS, the best of their riders.

Fellow Brit Jake Dixon is back to full health after suffering vertigo and placed sixth for the Inde GasGas Aspar team.

With the title all wrapped up, Pedro Acosta hit yet another track he does not favour, and struggled to compete with those who like its corners and night racing vibe. Half a second off pole pace, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was seventh.

Eighth went to Marcos Ramirez after he moved through Q1, like Vietti using his time on the evolving, cleaner track to his advantage.

Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Team) had been near the top of the timesheets in practice but faltered slightly in qualifying, so will fill ninth.

Lopez misses out as red flag comes out.

Alonso Lopez had made his move through Q1 and was on a lap which was due to lift him from tenth, possibly to the front row, when the red flag was produced.

It was out for Alex Escrig. The Forward rider was finally getting the opportunity to impress and had made it directly to Q2. Last in the session he had just leapt off the bottom and up to 15th and was looking for more gains when smoke filled the track - his engine had failed, exceptionally rare in any class and the first time it has happened since Triumph started supplying Moto2.

Further around the track, Lopez had just one corner to claim his improvement when his time was cancelled, leaving the Spaniard cutting a frustrated figure.

Tony Arbolino had made it straight to Q2 - just - and will be happy to have second overall in the bag as he again struggled, qualifying eleventh on the second Marc VDS entry.

The Idemitsu Honda Team Asia riders were equally off the pace. Last season’s pole man, who went on to win the race - Ai Ogura - was not near his dominance of 2022, and was just the best of the duo in 12th ahead of Somkiat Chantra in 13th.

What Happened in Q1?

The session exploded into life late on and it was all change in the top four. Celestino Vietti went through with the top time - a then new lap record of 1m 57.568s.

He was joined in Q2 by Filip Salac(18th), though the Gresini rider was over half a second slower than the flying Italian, The third best time in the session went to Marcos Ramirez as he cements the reason he has been retained by the American Racing Team, with Alonso Lopez in the fourth slot on the second Speed Up.

That meant several riders holding progression places were shuffled out.



Jeremy Alcoba came closest to moving on, but ultimately missed out so will line up 19th for QJMotor Gresini.

Darryn Binder, still looking a little worse for wear after his recent injuries, was also displaced in 20th for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP.

Sergio Garcia already has the top rookie honours in the bag, but could not find a way out of the Q1 session, he was seventh for the Pons team, for 21st on the grid.

Despite early promise, Rory Skinner was 15th in the session for American Racing, with only Kohta Nozane slower.

Injuries and replacements.

There are no replacement riders or wildcards for the Qatar round.