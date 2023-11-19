2023 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix at Lusail.
|Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|35m 32.117s
|2
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|35m 34.760s
|3
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|35m 34.769s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|35m 36.702s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 36.762s
|6
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|35m 38.053s
|7
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|35m 38.329s
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|35m 38.715s
|9
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|35m 39.386s
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 43.419s
|11
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 43.682s
|12
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 43.780s
|13
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|35m 48.222s
|14
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|35m 48.423s
|15
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|35m 51.410s
|16
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 51.630s
|17
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|35m 51.719s
|18
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|35m 52.085s
|19
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|35m 55.420s
|20
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|35m 57.192s
|21
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|36m 0.688s
|22
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 0.753s
|23
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 2.688s
|24
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|36m 4.530s
|25
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 7.244s
|26
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|36m 8.858s
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|DNF
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|DNF
Fermin Aldeguer made it three wins in a row after fighting back from an early mistake for victory in the Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix at Lusail.
Manuel Gonzalez got the better of Aron Canet in a photo finish for second and sealed a debut rostrum.
Ai Ogura likewise made a late pass on Jake Dixon to settle their battle for fourth.
Newly crowned champion Pedro Acosta rode an anonymous race for ninth.