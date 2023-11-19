Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 35m 32.117s 2 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 35m 34.760s 3 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 35m 34.769s 4 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 35m 36.702s 5 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 35m 36.762s 6 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 35m 38.053s 7 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 35m 38.329s 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 35m 38.715s 9 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 35m 39.386s 10 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 43.419s 11 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 43.682s 12 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 43.780s 13 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 35m 48.222s 14 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 35m 48.423s 15 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 35m 51.410s 16 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 51.630s 17 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 35m 51.719s 18 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 35m 52.085s 19 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 35m 55.420s 20 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) 35m 57.192s 21 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 36m 0.688s 22 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 36m 0.753s 23 Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 36m 2.688s 24 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 36m 4.530s 25 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 36m 7.244s 26 Mattia Casadei ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 36m 8.858s Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) DNF Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) DNF Sean Dylan Kelly USA Forward Team (Forward) DNF Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) DNF

Fermin Aldeguer made it three wins in a row after fighting back from an early mistake for victory in the Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix at Lusail.

Manuel Gonzalez got the better of Aron Canet in a photo finish for second and sealed a debut rostrum.

Ai Ogura likewise made a late pass on Jake Dixon to settle their battle for fourth.

Newly crowned champion Pedro Acosta rode an anonymous race for ninth.