2023 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Race Results

Peter McLaren's picture
19 Nov 2023
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2 race, Qatar MotoGP, 19 November

Race results from the 2023 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix at Lusail.

Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)35m 32.117s
2Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)35m 34.760s
3Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)35m 34.769s
4Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)35m 36.702s
5Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)35m 36.762s
6Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)35m 38.053s
7Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)35m 38.329s
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)35m 38.715s
9Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)35m 39.386s
10Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)35m 43.419s
11Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)35m 43.682s
12Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)35m 43.780s
13Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)35m 48.222s
14Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)35m 48.423s
15Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)35m 51.410s
16Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)35m 51.630s
17Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)35m 51.719s
18Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)35m 52.085s
19Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)35m 55.420s
20Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)35m 57.192s
21Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)36m 0.688s
22Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)36m 0.753s
23Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)36m 2.688s
24Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)36m 4.530s
25Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)36m 7.244s
26Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)36m 8.858s
 Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)DNF 
 Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)DNF 
 Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)DNF 
 Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)DNF 

Fermin Aldeguer made it three wins in a row after fighting back from an early mistake for victory in the Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix at Lusail.

Manuel Gonzalez got the better of Aron Canet in a photo finish for second and sealed a debut rostrum.

Ai Ogura likewise made a late pass on Jake Dixon to settle their battle for fourth.

Newly crowned champion Pedro Acosta rode an anonymous race for ninth.

 