2023 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2023 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix at Lusail.
|2023 Moto2 Lusail - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 1.097s
|2
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 1.440s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 1.768s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 1.814s
|5
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 1.933s
|6
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 2.532s
|7
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 2.629s
|8
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 2.712s
|9
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 2.764s
|10
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 2.809s
|11
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 2.857s
|12
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 3.011s
|13
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 3.355s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 3.418s
|15
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 3.442s
|16
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 3.554s
|17
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 3.555s
|18
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 3.919s
|19
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 3.945s
|20
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.036s
|21
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 4.269s
|22
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.730s
|23
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.814s
|24
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.925s
|25
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.001s
|26
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.024s
|27
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.050s
|28
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.052s
|29
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.246s
|30
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.603s
Fermin Aldeguer's form continues with P1 in first practice for the 2023 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix at Lusail.