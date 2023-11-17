2023 Moto2 Lusail - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 2m 1.097s 2 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 2m 1.440s 3 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 1.768s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 1.814s 5 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) 2m 1.933s 6 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 2m 2.532s 7 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 2.629s 8 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 2.712s 9 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 2m 2.764s 10 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 2.809s 11 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 2.857s 12 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 3.011s 13 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 3.355s 14 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 3.418s 15 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 2m 3.442s 16 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 3.554s 17 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 3.555s 18 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 3.919s 19 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 2m 3.945s 20 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 2m 4.036s 21 Sean Dylan Kelly USA Forward Team (Forward) 2m 4.269s 22 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 2m 4.730s 23 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 4.814s 24 Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 4.925s 25 Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 2m 5.001s 26 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 5.024s 27 Mattia Casadei ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 2m 5.050s 28 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 6.052s 29 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 6.246s 30 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 8.603s

Fermin Aldeguer's form continues with P1 in first practice for the 2023 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix at Lusail.