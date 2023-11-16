In what has been a difficult rookie season in Moto2, Skinner was set to undergo a second season alongside Joe Roberts, who had been signed to replace fellow American Sean Dylan Kelly.

Like Skinner, Kelly was dropped from the team, however, his dismal came mid-season and has been replaced by Marcos Ramirez.

The Spaniard claimed a podium last time out at Sepang, and with his form trending in the right direction, plus Skinner having scored just two points, the American Racing Team decided to axe Skinner in a surprise move.

Remaining in Moto2

The 2024 Moto2 grid is quickly filling up with very few seats, especially competitive seats left available.

One seat that is up for grabs is the Speed Up Racing Boscoscuro ride alongside Fermin Aldeguer, although the Spaniard looks set for a promotion to MotoGP which could give Skinner an even better chance of staying in the class.

There are also seats to be had at Forward Racing, Fantic Racing and the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp team alongside Ayumu Sasaki.

British Superbike

If Skinner can’t remain part of the Moto2 line-up, then returning to BSB could be his best option.

It would likely signify an end to his dream of becoming a star in the Grand Prix paddock, however, it would offer him the chance to return to a series he knows and be competitive.