The Mooney VR46 rider, who has taken three grand prix victories during a breakthrough second year in the premier-class, arrives in Lusail 69 points clear of KTM’s Brad Binder.

If Bezzecchi is more than 49 points ahead of the South African after the Saturday Sprint, or 37 points clear on Sunday, he will be assured of joining title fighters Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin on the final world championship podium.

“I'm back on track in Qatar after two good placings in Malaysia even though I never managed to be completely comfortable, which I'm a bit sorry about because the Sepang track is one of my favourites,” said Bezzecchi, who took 7th and 6th places in Malaysia.

“I also really like Lusail, the atmosphere and the fact of racing at night, and we arrive here with the certainty of P3 in the Championship really close. It would be a great result for me and the whole team, the guys have had a great season and they deserve it.”

The combined efforts of Bezzecchi and team-mate Luca Marini also mean VR46 is firmly in the fight for second in the teams’ standings, sitting just four points behind the factory Ducati Lenovo team.

Pramac, currently 100 points clear of Ducati Lenovo, can clinch the teams’ title this weekend if they are 66 points ahead on Sunday.