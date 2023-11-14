American Racing sack Rory Skinner with a year left on his contract

It’s been an up-and-down first season for Skinner in Moto2, with only one points finish at the Australian round in Phillip Island.

But signs of progress were being made by the hugely talent Scot, who quickly became a contender in British Superbike previously, despite being one of the youngest riders on the grid.

Skinner, who had a two-year deal with the American Racing Team and is managed by former Grand Prix racer John Hopkins who is the current Race Director of the team, had been bumped off the team for Marcos Ramirez.

Skinner is not the first rider they have decided to part ways with despite a year being left on the contract, as Ramirez was brought in to replace Sean Dylan Kelly midway through the season.

A statement from the team said: “We believe in him and know he has the talent to be competitive in Moto2.

“We as a team are currently working on how to best secure his future on the World Stage while continuing to support him during the coming off-season and beyond.”

With Joe Roberts brought into the team for the 2024 season, Skinner’s time in Moto2 is likely over.

American Racing will have Roberts and Ramirez leading the team forward next year.

“After awesome progress since joining the team mid-season, capped off with the podium at the MalaysianGP, we're pumped to have Marcos fighting for the top spots with us next season,” said American Racing.”